Hudson trial continued until Wednesday due to Covid

Jan. 25—The trial of a man who is accused of shooting to death an 18-year-old woman inside of a Harper Road hotel is scheduled to start Wednesday.

David Hudson is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. State prosecutors charge that he shot Amber Meadows in the back of her head while he was inside a room with her at Travel Lodge hotel in July 2018.

Meadows had attended Independence High School. According to her Facebook page, she had worked for Dicky's BBQ Pit, although a location is not listed.

The trial was set to start Monday. During jury selection Monday, one potential juror learned that he had tested positive for Covid, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said. Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick dismissed jurors, due to the possibility that they had been exposed to the virus.

Parsons said that the trial has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m., with a different jury panel.

The trial had been set for December, but Kirkpatrick had continued the trial until Monday at the request of Hudson's attorney, Robert Dunlap.

Dunlap told Kirkpatrick in December that Beckley Police Department had compiled around 8 minutes of footage from surveillance video at Little General on Robert C. Byrd Drive. Parsons said the video was compiled from events that occurred around one hour and 20 minutes. In the interest of time, Parsons said, the relevant evidence was taken from surveillance and placed in the police video.

Dunlap argued that the video appears to be "doctored" and that it suggests that Hudson and Meadows had been in a bathroom together for seconds, when, according to Hudson, he had allegedly been in the restroom with the victim for about 10 minutes.

The defense attorney added that a new witness was introduced on the submitted footage, and he asked for a trial continuance in order to confer with his client and to see if the witness could offer exculpatory statements.

Hudson and three other men were charged in Meadows' death. The three other suspects — Tyrique Pearl, Antonio Williams and Jonathan Bird — have all struck plea deals. Each is expected to testify against Hudson during his trial.

The three men were in an adjoining room at the hotel when Hudson allegedly shot the victim. Pearl said at his plea hearing that he saw Hudson shoot Meadows.

Destiny Conkle and Arileah Lacy, the victims' friends, were also in the adjoining hotel room. Pearl testified that all of the men were armed and that the three women were not permitted to leave the room.

Hudson's bond was reduced in January 2021 to $100,000, and he was sentenced to await trial for Meadows' murder on home confinement.

In a second criminal case in Raleigh County, he and another man have been charged with raping a woman inside of a car at Hudson's house, while Hudson was on home confinement.