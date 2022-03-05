Hudson Valley Crime Roundup: Air Rage Meltdown Caught On Camera
HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Check out the week's top police news covered by the region's 24 Patch sites. Stories include a driver accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian and a three-time convicted felon faces 23 drug, weapon charges.
Fugitive From Justice Accused Of Assaulting, Choking Woman
Police said the New Hampshire man threw the woman to the ground and punched her in the face ... read more
FBI: Westchester Mom Videotaped Her Sexual Abuse Of Her Son
The man who talked her into it engaged in similar conversations with other women online, prosecutors said. They're looking for more victims ... read more
Funeral Home Owner Sentenced In Pre-Paid Burial Fund Scam
He defrauded 88 victims out of almost $500,000 ... read more
United Passenger From Yonkers Arrested After Airport Tirade
"Yo, pal, don't even come over here — you're gonna end up dead," the 34-year-old can be heard saying in footage of the violent outburst ... read more
Prison Nurse Accused Of Rape, Providing Illegal Drugs
The medical worker who worked at Sullivan Correctional Facility was accused of rape and having illegal drugs ... read more
ALSO THIS WEEK:
Brooklyn Men Enter Pleas Over Rockland Home Invasion, Shooting
Man With BAC Over 3X Legal Limit Arrested In New Rochelle: Police
Rockland's New Codes Office Targets Illegal, Unsafe Nightclub
Man Has Illegal Drugs, Including More Than 20 Pounds Of Pot: NYSP
This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch