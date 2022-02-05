Hudson Valley Crime Roundup: Dude, Where's My Car?

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Check out the week's top police news covered by the region's 24 Patch sites. Stories include a car crash resulting in criminal charges and violent threats against a Hudson Valley school.

Reported Car Theft Actually Drunken Mistake: Police



ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY — A woman going home after having a few drinks during a visit to her boyfriend got in the wrong car, and finding the keys in it, started it up and drove home ... read more

Mother, 2 Daughters Use Fake COVID Vax Cards At Nursing Home: DA



CORTLANDT, NY — A mother and her two daughters were accused of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to stay and become employed at a Croton-on-Hudson nursing home ... read more

'Wiki' Back Home After Wild Ride Across 2 States In Stolen Car



MOUNT VERNON, NY — Wiki, the small Shepherd mix from Connecticut had the bad luck of being in a Honda Pilot when it was targeted by thieves but had the good luck of meeting a Mount Vernon police officer who is as intrepid an investigator as she is an animal lover ... read more

Dover Man Accused Of Setting Fire To Apartment Building

DOVER PLAINS, NY — A Dover Plains man was arrested after being accused of setting fire to an apartment building that endangered its residents and firefighters ... read more

How Yonkers Cold Case Detectives Solved 9-Year-Old Bronx Murder

YONKERS, NY — Nearly a decade of persistence and fresh eyes from cold case investigators paid off in the recent closing of a 2012 homicide investigation ... read more

ALSO THIS WEEK:

This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch