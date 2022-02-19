Hudson Valley Crime Roundup: Gambino Captain Sent Up The River

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Check out the week's top police news covered by the region's 24 Patch sites. Stories include a police officer dragged after stopping a stolen car and officials find 24 living in a squalid, hazardous house.



Man Drives Drunk Past Emergency Vehicles: PD



YORKTOWN, NY — A Yorktown man was accused of drunken driving, police said, after he passed emergency vehicles that had their lights activated ... read more



Accused Abductors Of 6-Year-Old Girl To Appear In Court

SAUGERTIES, NY — Paislee Shultis was found Monday hidden under a staircase in her grandfather's Saugerties home after having been reported missing in 2019 ... read more

Hudson Valley Crime Boss Sentenced For Racketeering Conspiracy



SCARSDALE, NY — A captain in the Gambino organized crime family could be spending more than three years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering ... read more



Officer Dragged After Stopping Stolen Car On Boston Post Road



PORT CHESTER, NY — A Port Chester police officer was lucky to escape serious injury when the driver of a stolen car, desperate to escape, reversed from a roadblock, dragging the officer before speeding away ... read more



Dutchess Man Accused Of Sending Porn To Minors



PINE PLAINS, NY — A Dutchess County man was accused of sending pornography to a couple of teenagers ... read more



Man Turns In Fake COVID Vaccination Card To Boss: PD



PEEKSKILL, NY — A Westchester County resident was accused of submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer ... read more



Apple AirTag Stalking Alert Issued By NY Attorney General



NEW YORK — Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers about a hidden tracking threat from malicious Apple AirTag stalkers ... read more



ALSO THIS WEEK:

This article originally appeared on the New Rochelle Patch