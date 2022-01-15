Hudson Valley Crime Roundup: Man Tries To Lure Child Into Car

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Check out the week's top police news covered by the region's 24 Patch sites. Stories include a sexually motivated home invasion and a green card marriage that ended in violence.

HV Tattoo Parlor Owner Accused Of Seditious Conspiracy For Jan. 6



NEWBURGH, NY — The owner of a Newburgh tattoo parlor who defied Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order closing non-essential businesses early in the coronavirus pandemic was accused of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot ... read more

Police Warn About Recent Rise In 'Sex-tortion' Crimes

RYE, NY — Rye police are warning about an uptick in online sexual predators using the internet to blackmail victims after obtaining compromising photographs or videos ... read more

Man Tries To Lure Child Into Car In Bronxville: PD



BRONXVILLE, NY — The Bronxville Police Department said, shortly before 3 p.m., information was received about the man whose car was parked on Park Place when he offered an 11-year-old child a ride home ... read more

FBI Looking For This Man Connected To Amazon Van Robbery



YONKERS, NY — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the investigation ... read more

School Shooting Threat Update: 'A Juvenile Has Been Charged'



PORT CHESTER, NY — Port Chester police said an arrest has been made in connection with a phone threat of gun violence at Park Avenue Elementary School ... read more

