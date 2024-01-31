Hudson Valley janitors' union reaches historic agreement with landlords

Thousands of Hudson Valley commercial building cleaners will be granted higher wages and other benefits thanks to a historic new contract.

The 32BJ SEIU union reached a contract agreement in December with commercial landlords after negotiating for months.

The new contract offers “unprecedented wage increases and other job improvements,” according to a press release by the union, 32BJ SEIU.

A union vote held Dec. 12 approved a member strike, which the four-year contract now prevents.

Erica Munoz was among several hundred members of the janitors union, 32BJ SEIU, who rallied in downtown White Plains before holding a vote to go on strike Dec. 12, 2023. Workers want a contract that raises pay that keeps up with inflation, maintains employer-paid health care benefits, and ensures that no workforce cuts occur without notice and bargaining.

The contract includes an average 4% raise in wages in each of the next four years, access to pensions, protection against workforce reduction without negotiation, and Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

It’s the first time that about 10,000 cleaners across 21 counties in the tri-state region are covered in a single contract.

Major landlords involved in the negotiations, Perez said, are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Argent Ventures, RPW Group, RXR Realty, Simon Property Group and Feil Organization.

Shirley Aldebol, who leads the union in the Hudson Valley, said the contract marks a critical turning point for the cleaners, their families and communities after the pandemic “took many members’ lives and threatened countless more.”

With more than 175,000 members, union 32BJ SEIU is billed as the largest union of property service workers in the country.

