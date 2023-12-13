Hudson Valley janitor's union votes to approve a strike

Alexandra Rivera, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
·1 min read

Over 10,000 Hudson Valley janitors publicly voted to approve a strike on Tuesday, Dec. 12 after their union, 32BJ SEIU could not reach a contract agreement with commercial contractors.

The union said it is asking for a contract that secures pay raises that keep up with inflation, maintains employer-paid health care benefits, and ensures that no workforce cuts occur without notice and bargaining.

The union has been trying to negotiate a contract since September with representatives of dozens of commercial landlords and companies that own their own buildings, said Rush Perez, a spokesperson for the union.

Erica Munoz was among several hundred members of the janitors union, 32BJ SEIU, who rallied in downtown White Plains before holding a vote to go on strike Dec. 12, 2023. Workers want a contract that raises pay that keeps up with inflation, maintains employer-paid health care benefits, and ensures that no workforce cuts occur without notice and bargaining.

The Hudson Valley region, which includes Westchester and surrounding areas, includes over 1,500 workers who clean 52 million square feet of space at 132 commercial buildings, Perez said.

Major landlords involved in the negotiations, Perez said, are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Argent Ventures, RPW Group, RXR Realty, Simon Property Group and Feil Organization.

Workers will walk off the job starting midnight Dec. 31 unless a contract agreement is reached before the strike.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hudson Valley janitor's union authorizes strike

