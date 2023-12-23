Will there be a Hudson Valley White Christmas? We checked all the experts and pundits

Every year, New Yorkers go back to dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones we used to know, as Irving Berlin wrote and Bing Crosby famously sang about.

But will the Lower Hudson Valley have a white Christmas on Monday this year? According to the most recognizable names in weather, chances are the area will miss the flurries again this year.

The last time the Lower Hudson Valley experienced a white Christmas was in 2017, according to the NOAA.

But this year, the predictions are dry. Here's what the people who predict weather are saying:

National Weather Service - nope

The National Weather Service says the Christmas weekend is merry and bright, but not snowy.

The long weekend is expected to be consistently sunny and cold.

Saturday and Sunday will see a high of 42 degrees and a low of 30 degrees Saturday and a high of 43 degrees and a low of 29 degrees on Sunday.

Christmas Day will have the warmest predicted temperatures of the week with a high near 47 degrees.

The Weather Service does not have any snow forecast in the next week.

The National Weather Service is an agency of the U.S. government tasked with providing weather forecasts, alerts of hazardous weather and other services to organizations and members of the public. The NWS is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Accuweather - not this year

Accuweather is predicting one of the snowiest winters in recent years, but unfortunately it also said there will be no white Christmas this year. This year's predicted snowfall between 18 and 29 inches is close to normal snowfall records for the area.

Last winter, only 8.6 inches of snow fell in Westchester County, according to Accuweather. It was one of the lowest snowfall rates in the area in a decade. In 2020, the snowfall rate was 38.1 inches and in 2021 it was 24.4 inches. The normal seasonal snowfall average is about 29 inches.

Accuweather in a private-sector media company founded in 1962. They employ more than 100 meteorologists.

Old Farmer's Almanac - No, but maybe soon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac says towns in northern New England, the northern Midwest and the Plains will see a white Christmas this year, but the Atlantic region and coastal areas will not.

Snow might miss us on Christmas but the Almanac is predicting two to three inches of snow above the typical average, thanks to an El Nino weather pattern headed for the Northeast in late December and early January.

The Old Farmer's Almanac, first published in 1792, is published every September. In addition to long-term weather forecasts, the Old Farmer's Almanac also publishes planting charts, recipes and sunrise times.

Farmer's Almanac - No, but maybe less soon?

The Farmer's Almanac, not to be confused with the Old Farmer's Almanac, is also predicting a dry Christmas in the Northeast, but says the area has a 25 to 50% chance of snow on Christmas based on data from the NOAA.

Instead of a full white Christmas, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a white winter. It said the Hudson Valley could see snow as early as the second week of January, with additional sleet and snowstorms throughout the season.

The Farmer's Almanac, first published in 1818, is published every year. It also includes information on gardening, home remedies and managing your household, according to its website.

Ben Noll - No, but wait til later in the season

Ben Noll, the Hudson Valley's weather guru said on X/Twitter that despite the lack of snow in the forecast on Christmas, he "sees snow days in the area's future."

Noll predicted in an extended video on social media that the area could see some snow in January and February, saying that this year's winter weather might be backloaded to the end of the winter.

Who is Ben Noll? He's a Hudson Valley native who is a meteorologist at the National Institute of Water & Atmospheric Research in Auckland, New Zealand. His website and social media accounts have picked up traction over the years for his accuracy in forecasting weather a hemisphere away and predicting which Hudson Valley schools will be closed.

Hudson Valley Weather - nope

The website and radio weather provider predicts a mild Christmas Day with highs of about 50 and lows between 32 and 36.

Hudson Valley Weather was started by local weather enthusiast Alex Marra in 2011. It partnered with iHeartMedia for forecasts in 2013.

