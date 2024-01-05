Hudson Valley's first adult-use cannabis dispensary opens in Orange County

The Hudson Valley’s first adult-use cannabis dispensary opened its doors Friday to welcome a bustling crowd of energetic supporters and eager customers.

“I’m humbled to have this opportunity,” said Howard Libron, owner of Orange County Cannabis Co.

“This is surreal,” continued Libron, a lifelong New Yorker and longtime Orange County resident. “I’m really happy to be in the community where I’m from, providing opportunities and jobs for my fellow community citizens.”

Orange County Cannabis opened to the public Friday, Jan. 5, in the town of Wawayanda.

Following a ribbon cutting, Libron made the ceremonial first sale — a packet of Hudson Valley-based 7 SEAZ cannabis and a pre-roll — to his daughter, Shantel, who will serve as his business manager.

Tucked in a Wawayanda strip mall between a nail salon and realtor’s office, Orange County Cannabis is the 45th such dispensary to operate in New York state.

Orange County Cannabis owner Howard Libron makes the ceremonial first sale to his daughter and business manager, Shantel Libron.

It is also New York’s 14th Black-owned dispensary and one of nine majority Black-owned, according to the New York Office of Cannabis Management.

Howard Libron, who arrived at the cannabis market with experience operating a local Subway franchise, and his daughter Shantel, a former regional manager for Rite Aid, said they are both deeply committed to ending the stigmatization of cannabis consumption.

Orange County Cannabis owner Howard Libron, flanked at left by Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander and at right by state Sen. James Skoufis and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec.

“There is a lot more to come, but we are going to continue to celebrate,” said Chris Alexander, executive director of New York’s Office of Cannabis Management.

“This is what we envisioned — days like today,” said state Sen. James Skoufis, a Democrat from Cornwall who voted in support of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

Signed into law in 2021, the MRTA legalized adult-use cannabis and created the Office of Cannabis Management and a cannabis control board to regulate the industry.

