Hudson woman who owns Cuyahoga Falls accounting firm charged with creating false returns

The owner of a Cuyahoga Falls accounting firm has been indicted on federal charges related to the creation of false tax returns and attempting to obstruct investigators.

Lateesha Black, of Hudson, was indicted on 13 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return and one count of a corrupt endeavor to obstruct and impede the administration of the Internal Revenue Laws.

A release issued Friday by the IRS states Black was a tax preparer who owned and operated Ideal Accounting Solutions, LLC. The company did not immediately respond to a text message sent to its number.

Black allegedly prepared and electronically filed false, fictitious, and fraudulent tax returns in her clients’ names in which she added false Schedule C net losses, income, and expenses for businesses and false Schedule C entities to her clients’ income tax returns for the tax years 2017 to 2019. Black typically charged a fee for her tax preparationservices.

Additionally, after meeting with investigators, Black allegedly met with some of her clients and had them sign false and, in some instances, back-dated tax preparation working papers to fraudulently substantiate items reported on previously filed tax returns.

Akron attorney Charles Tyler Sr., who is representing Black, said she denies the allegations.

"It's just starting. We're in the process of gathering information, but she denies all the allegations against her."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cuyahoga Falls tax preparer charged with falsifying client tax returns