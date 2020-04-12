What Is Hudson's (NYSE:HUD) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Hudson (NYSE:HUD) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 45% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 61% over a quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 63% share price decline, over the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Hudson Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Hudson's P/E of 40.67 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.3) for companies in the specialty retail industry is a lot lower than Hudson's P/E.

NYSE:HUD Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

Hudson's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Hudson saw earnings per share decrease by 57% last year. And EPS is down 19% a year, over the last 3 years. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Hudson's P/E?

Net debt is 45% of Hudson's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Hudson's P/E Ratio

Hudson's P/E is 40.7 which is above average (14.0) in its market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Hudson over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 28.0 back then to 40.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.