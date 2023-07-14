Hudson's Officer Manning honored with an 'Excellence in Performance Award'

HUDSON — Jan. 31 was a relatively normal day for Hudson police officer Heather Manning.

Manning, who had been a Marlborough police officer and detective for 15 years, had recently transferred to the Hudson Police Department and was undergoing field training.

She and her training officer responded to a call of a man threatening several people with a gun. One of those alleged victims identified the man as an ex-boyfriend.

"He was located on (Interstate 290) and we all got behind him and pulled him over," said Manning. "We found the gun — it was right where he was sitting, directly in front of where he was sitting. It was a real gun, a working gun."

Hudson police office Heather Manning holds her award from the Mass. Association of Women in Law Enforcement (MAWLE), outside Hudson Police Headquarters, July 6, 2023.

For her work on the case, which involved getting search warrants for the suspect's phone and other tasks, Manning was recognized by the Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement (MAWLE) with an Excellence in Performance Award.

"It feels great," said Manning. "I know, for most cops, we never expect to get honored or an award. I've been a police officer for 15 years and I've taken many of these calls before and I've never been awarded."

Celebrating 'significant achievements by women in law enforcement'

MAWLE has been holding its Spirt of MAWLE Awards since 2012 in honor of Massachusetts State Trooper Ellen Engelhardt, who died in 2011.

"Since then, we have continued to celebrate significant achievements by women in law enforcement and criminal justice professions and are inspired by how the number of nominations has grown each year," said MAWLE President Marie Cleary, in a press release. "We were delighted to welcome so many award recipients, police chiefs, colleagues, family members and friends as we recognized this year's award recipients and their exceptional contributions."

MAWLE, in the release, said Manning was honored not just for the work she did on the case, but her overall contributions to the department and her career that includes working as a detective, a sexual assault and narcotics investigator, a Rape Aggression Defense and children's self-defense instructor, a dispatcher and a field training officer.

Locally, several people received Special Recognition Certificates. They include Ashland police officer Kasey Oestreicher, Franklin police officer Andressa Rosa and Hudson police dispatcher Jody Blanchard.

Newton police Sgt. Melanie Rooney received a Leadership Award.

In his letter nominating Manning, Hudson Police Chief Richard DiPersio said her work helped keep the community safe.

"Officer Manning's dedication to the law enforcement profession and to the safety of the victim in this case no doubt led to the arrest of a dangerous individual who was actively threatening the lives of these victims," he wrote. "Officer Manning has proven to be a valued member of the department, who consistently goes above and beyond what is expected of her and continually demonstrates her dedication to policing."

Manning said she is just happy to be able to help people while doing her job. The award is icing on the cake.

"It's great, in this world where a lot of people don't like us — which is OK — to get an award for doing what we do," she said. "I'm going to definitely put this award some place special."

