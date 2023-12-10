Hueneme families get gifts, Santa Claus photos at annual Winterfest
Families from across Hueneme Elementary School District welcomed in the holiday season Saturday morning at the Fred L. Williams Elementary School's annual Winterfest in Oxnard.
The Malibu Boys & Girls Club partnered with the school district to help provide district families with Christmas gifts at the event, which also offered activities like arts and craft stations and a Santa Claus photo booth.
