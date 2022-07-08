A Hueytown man faces a murder charge in connection with an April crash that killed a pedestrian in Tuscaloosa County.

Micah Anderson, 28, was arrested July 4 by troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit.

Troopers said Anderson was driving a 2006 Ford Focus that struck and killed 40-year-old Lannie D. Hyde of West Blocton at 11:30 a.m. April 15.

Hyde was walking on the shoulder of the southbound side of Interstate 59 near the 99 mile marker in Tuscaloosa County when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Anderson was charged with murder and driving under the influence. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bonds totaling $160,600.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Hueytown man charged in crash that killed West Blocton pedestrian