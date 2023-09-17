Huff, Williams help Furman hold off Kennesaw State 31-28

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Tyler Huff ran for four touchdowns, Ian Williams kicked a 19-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining and Furman held on for a 31-28 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Huff completed all three of his passes on the winning drive and added 25 yards on the ground to set up Williams' kick. He finished 24 of 32 for 237 yards and carried 19 times for 79 yards.

Huff ran for two second-quarter touchdowns to give the Paladins (2-1), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches' poll, a 14-7 lead at the half. He scored from a yard out to cap a 15-play drive that tied the game and raced 28 yards for the go-ahead score. Huff scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter to push the Paladins' lead to 21-7.

Preston Daniels scored on a 1-yard run 64 seconds into the final quarter — his only carry of the game — and Kennesaw State trailed by seven. Huff pushed it back to a two-score lead for Furman with a 14-yard scoring run 66 seconds later. Jonathan Murphy connected with Gabriel Benyard for a 13-yard score and Kennesaw trailed 28-21 with 9:25 left to play.

Benyard scored on a 49-yard run with 3:29 to go to knot the score at 28.

Murphy finished with 308 yards on 17-of-31 passing with one interception for the Owls (1-2). Benyard had six carries for 65 yards and caught six passes for 136.

