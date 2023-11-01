Huge 12,000-pound Christmas tree coming to Old Sacramento Waterfront. When will it light up?

A 60-foot tall Christmas tree from Shasta County will be raised next week in historic Old Sacramento, marking the beginning of the winter holiday season for the waterfront district.

The 12,000-pound tapered white fir will be unloaded and positioned in place about 7 a.m. Monday at K Street between Front and Second streets, according to a news release. Once secured in the ground with help from a crane, crews will “artfully and meticulously” decorate the tree with thousands of lights, icicles and strobes.

But you won’t see the tree in all of its glory for weeks.

The roughly 40-year-old plant will be lit for the first time at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, during a formal lighting ceremony. The 15th annual Theatre of Lights — free holiday performances throughout November and December — will put on its first show of the season after the tree is lit.

Attention Sacramento Kings fans: The tree will be lit purple on game days that don’t coincide with the Theatre of Lights performances.

