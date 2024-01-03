A huge 3,300-home project is coming to Conway, SC. What to know about the new development

Thousands of new homes will be coming to the Conway, SC area.

The Conway City Council approved an annexation plan at its first meeting of 2024, Jan. 2, according to WMBF News.

About 1,800 acres of land separated into eight different tracts will be annexed into the city as part of a land development plan called Warden Station, according to the city council’s meeting packet. The property sits between Pitch Landing Road and Harper Road, running along Highway 701 South.

More than 3,300 homes will be built as part of the development, including 1,380 single-family detached homes, 1,018 townhomes and 920 multifamily units, according to the city council meeting packet for the Jan. 2, 2024 session.

The project is being led by BRD Land & Investment, a Fort Mill, S.C.-based firm specializing in large-scale single-family and multifamily developments. The firm has projects throughout North and South Carolina, its other active project in the Palmetto State is a 639 lot development in Vance, SC.

BRD Land & Investment did not return a request for comment before publication.