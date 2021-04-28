Huge amphitheatre for gladiator fights dubbed 'Turkey's Colosseum' unearthed in remote fig orchard

Nick Squires
·3 min read
The amphitheatre was partly buried and hidden by groves of olive and fig trees
A Roman amphitheatre which would have hosted gladiator contests has been discovered in Turkey after lying hidden for centuries.

The huge site, similar in structure to the Colosseum in Rome, remained undetected because it is mostly buried underground.

The arena, which could seat around 20,000 spectators, was found near the ancient city of Mastaura in the western province of Aydin, inland from the Aegean coast.

It is believed to have been constructed 1,800 years ago and would have hosted gladiatorial contests as well as fights involving wild animals.

The stone arches that formed the outer walls of the amphitheatre are visible but most of the structure is buried underground and covered in olive and fig trees.

Actors re-enact London&#39;s gladiatorial games in the courtyard of the City of London&#39;s Guildhall - Heathcliff O&#39;Malley&#xa0;
“This might be the only arena preserved in its entirety here in Turkey,” Mehmet Umut Tuncer, the head of tourism and culture in Aydin province, told the Turkish press. “The basic outline is visible now and we plan to unearth more this spring.”

The stone arches that formed the outer walls of the amphitheatre are visible but most of the structure is buried under centuries of soil deposits.

Archeologists have found traces of chambers where gladiators would have prepared to enter the arena as well as areas for entertaining special guests.

The amphitheatre dates to around 200AD when the Roman Empire was ruled by the Severan dynasty of emperors, which was founded by Septimius Severus, who was born in the Roman colony of Leptis Magna in what is now Libya. He led a military expedition to Britain in AD 208 and died of illness in York.

The stone arena was built at a time when the city of Mastaura was becoming increasingly wealthy.

Local people, as well as visitors from the surrounding region, would have flocked to the amphitheatre to see gladiatorial fights and spectacles involving animals.

It was similar in design but smaller than the Colosseum in Rome, which could hold around 50,000 spectators.

The hidden remains of the amphitheatre were found last summer after archeologists followed clues left in records that were written by travelers who explored the region 200 years ago.

“When European travelers came to visit Anatolia in the 18th century, they also visited Mastaura and shared information about it,” Sedat Akkurnaz, the head of the excavation, told the Turkish media.

“When we examined the notes of those travelers, we saw that they gave very interesting information about Mastaura.”

Archeologists have also discovered cisterns, graves and a mill, suggesting there were other, smaller settlements in the area.

“We believe that there are numerous small settlements around the ancient city of Mastaura,” said Prof Akkurnaz, an archaeologist at Adnan Menderes University in Aydin.

Some of the vegetation covering the structure has been cleared and archeologists plan to carry out geophysical surveys to find out more about what lies beneath the ground. Laser scanning will be used to create a virtual 3D image of the arena.

Forty miles to the west of the amphitheatre site, a cemetery for gladiators was found in the town of Ephesus, once capital of the Roman province of Asia Minor, in 1993.

A gladiator cemetery was discovered in the former Roman town of Ephesus on the Aegean coast of Turkey - Getty
Most of the skeletons showed signs of extreme trauma consistent with gladiatorial combat involving swords, knives and tridents.

Chemical analysis of the bones suggested that the gladiators’ diet was mostly vegetarian. They also drank water mixed with plant ash, which would have promoted the healing of bruised bodies and broken bones.

The burial pit contained around 70 bodies, most of them young men aged between 20 and 30.

