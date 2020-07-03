Huge bird of prey catches shark-like fish and flies off in viral video

Visitors to a beach last week would have seen a shark-like fish soaring above their heads thanks to one bird’s actions.

A video shared online showed one huge predatory bird seen with what appeared to be a shark suspended in its claws above crowds at South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach.

The woman who witnessed the stunt, Kelly Burbage, shared the video online on Friday where she appealed for wildlife experts to name the fish and the bird.

"Eagle? Condor? Caught a shark in Myrtle Beach!", wrote Ms Burbage on a public Facebook page.

“Looks like an Osprey”, wrote one user. “This is crazy!”, wrote another.

Eagle-eyed experts soon determined that the so-called shark was a ladyfish, a coastal species that can measure more than three feet in length with sharp teeth and a dorsal fin.

That came when a Twitter account shared the same video online on Tuesday, where more than 16 million people have seen the 25-second clip.

Thousands commented and shared the Tracking Shark account post, which asked: “Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark?”

Twitter users agreed that the bird was an Osprey, with one writing: “Definitely an Osprey”.

Another person wrote “This is a ladyfish indeed!”, whilst others debated whether or not the fish could have been a “small shark”, mackerel or bluefish.

But one person commented that it was an “Uber Eats” delivery driver.

