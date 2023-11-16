Huge blast and fire at Russian military unit near Volgograd — Video

Fire on the territory of a military unit in the Volgograd Oblast of the Russian Federation

A military base went up in flames after a huge explosion in Kotluban in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast early on Nov. 16, local Telegram channels reported, noting the presence of numerous special services vehicles at the scene.

The posted footage shows a massive fireball swirling out of the military facility at around 1 a.m.

Some local residents reported that they had heard a kamikaze drone before the unit went up in flames, and the Russian Baza Telegram channel also mentioned reports of secondary explosion sounds.

The fire was “promptly localized and extinguished”, with no reported casualties or damage to civilian structures, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Read also:

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed the alleged destruction of two UAVs over Bryansk Oblast and the Black Sea near the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

However, it did not comment on the explosion in Kotluban.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine