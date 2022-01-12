Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh
·1 min read

By Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said.

Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a mosque he was praying in nearby.

"When I came out of the mosque, I saw several old houses collapsed, body parts on the street, hands, legs," Osman told Reuters.

"Destroyed cars, burnt Tuk tuks (rickshaws); all this mess and loss of lives in a minute, I survived."

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombing.

Osman said he had seen nine bodies at the scene. Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance service, put the death toll at eight.

"A car bomb targeted a convoy, including bullet proof cars using Avisione street, we do not who owns the convoy. We carried eight dead people from the scene," Abdirahman told Reuters.

Earlier, a Reuters photographer saw four bodies and four damaged cars and two motor rickshaws while Ahmed Nur, a shopkeeper nearby, said he had seen at least five bodies.

A paramedic was seen attending to at least one wounded person, Reuters photographs from the scene showed.

In the past, al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group has taken responsibility for similar attacks.

The group aims to overthrow the central government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law. It carries out frequent gun and bomb attacks on security and government targets, but also on civilians.

It also carries out attacks against African Union peacekeeping troops.

(Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney pays tribute to longtime Central Jersey municipal court judge

    William Kelleher Jr. recently retired as the presiding municipal court judge in the Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Vicinage.

  • Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources

    SYDNEY/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley will raise its annual bonus for top-performing staff on Thursday by more than 20%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a dealmaking boom set to usher in bumper payouts by banks this year. Bankers in equity underwriting and M&A advisory businesses are expected to receive some of the highest increases at the Wall Street firm due to the strong performances of those divisions over the past year, said two of the sources. Investment banks globally adjust their bonus pools according to business momentum.

  • As pandemic brings 'alarming increase' in domestic violence, New Hanover agencies scramble to help

    At the end of 2021, Wilmington saw two domestic violence instances result in apparent murder-suicides.

  • Triton’s Clinigen Bid Wins Support From Proxy Advisory Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Clinigen Group Plc’s plan to sell itself to Triton Investment Management has won support from two prominent shareholder advisory firms, despite concerns among large holders including activist Elliott Investment Management that the terms undervalue the pharmaceutical company.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Per

  • Hong Kong regulator canvasses views on rules for crypto assets

    Hong Kong's de facto central bank invited comment on Wednesday about ways to regulate crypto assets and stablecoins, with the aim of adopting a regulatory framework by 2024 in which the policy spectrum could range from no action to a blanket ban. The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and, in particular, stablecoins, or digital assets pegged to traditional currencies, has drawn attention from regulators worldwide, who fear they could put the financial system at risk if not monitored. The global market value of crypto assets stands at about $2.2 trillion, pointing to their growing inter-connectedness with the mainstream financial system, said Eddie Yue, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

  • Former Tallahassee ethics officer signs deferred prosecution agreement in stalking case

    Julie Meadows-Keefe, the former Tallahassee ethics officer arrested on stalking charges, received a trial alternative from the State Attorney’s Office.

  • Asbury Park police lieutenant says Monmouth prosecutor's office helped cover up complaint

    Asbury Park police Lieutenant Kamil Warraich accuses the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office of covering up an investigation into police misconduct.

  • French Alps murders: Arrest in unsolved shooting of British family

    French police have detained for questioning a man in connection with the Alps murders in which a British man, his wife and mother-in-law were killed in a forest car park.

  • Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid to lie in state in Capitol

    The body of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid will lie in state in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, as lawmakers pay tribute to the Democratic majority leader who died on Dec. 28. The Nevada statesman, who was 82 when he died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was known as an influential and pugnacious fighter during an era of deepening partisanship in Washington. Reid helped secure congressional passage of former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law in 2010 over sharp opposition from Republicans, and the former president said in his eulogy at Reid's funeral last week in Las Vegas that he could not have asked for a better friend.

  • Analysis-Crypto companies bet new mayor will make New York digital asset hub

    With U.S. cities such as Miami and Austin trying to court digital asset companies, John Wu was unsure whether to make New York City the permanent home of his cryptocurrency and blockchain start-up Ava Labs - until Eric Adams was elected mayor in November. Wu said the election of Adams, a bitcoin-enthusiast who has pledged to turn the Big Apple into a crypto hub, played "a big part" in his decision to set-up a permanent office in New York City in November. "Knowing that we have an administration that's friendly, especially in the New York City area, is going to be very helpful," said Wu, president of the company.

  • Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

    The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the attack.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Kazakhstan uprising quashed, Russian troops set to head home

    The relatively new leader of the former Soviet Republic appears to have cemented his rule, quickly putting down a challenge from its people, with help from Moscow.

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • 'Be ready to kill': Open calls for genocide against Indian religious minorities ramp up

    Far-right Hindu groups in India have been openly calling for violence against Indian Muslims, Christians and Sikhs, with many demanding a “repeat” of the 1984 genocide of Sikhs. Nationalist populism: A Hindutva event in Haridwar last December and the cancellation of a visit to Punjab by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week have become widely discussed recently. An event hosted by conservative Hindu groups last month caused uproar across India when clips from the event showed community leaders calling for open violence against Muslims.

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Mo Brooks Is the Jan. 6 Congressman Who Can’t Keep His Mouth Shut

    Tom Williams/GettySomeone may need to tell Rep. Mo Brooks to stop talking.The Republican congressman from Alabama keeps defending himself in court against accusations that he helped incite the Jan. 6, 2021 riot—and it’s not helping the former prosecutor in the slightest.The particular defense Brooks has chosen seems aimed at having Justice Department lawyers mount a legal defense for him. He is arguing that his incendiary speech on Jan. 6 was part of his official duties as a congressman, a crusa

  • Kazakhstan president says Russian troops will start to leave in 48 hours, citing calm after 164 people killed and 8,000 detained

    Around 2,000 troops with the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation arrived in Kazakhstan on January 6 to help quell violet protests.