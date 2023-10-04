Huge bond measure for building upgrades, projects on ballot for Mid-Del School District

TechCrunch

It seems like everyone in the database business is thinking about how to capitalize on the growth of AI by adding support for vectors to their products. Almost 28 years after its launch, MySQL may not have much hype surrounding it anymore, but it remains among the most often-used databases and it powers the vast majority of the web. Today, PlanetScale, the well-funded MySQL database company founded by the co-creators of the Vitess open source project, announced that it is forking MySQL in order to add vector support -- in part because the team believes that MySQL-owner Oracle isn't moving fast enough to do the same.