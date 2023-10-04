Huge bond measure for building upgrades, projects on ballot for Mid-Del School District
Huge bond measure for building upgrades, projects on ballot for Mid-Del School District
Huge bond measure for building upgrades, projects on ballot for Mid-Del School District
Netflix's new thriller is at the top of the streaming charts. Here's everything you need to know about it.
The president’s son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges on Tuesday, less than three months after an earlier plea agreement he’d reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
The Nasdaq led losses as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Fed rate cut anytime soon.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.
Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based program, released its fall and regular-season schedule, highlighting some of the premier young talent coming up and set to hit the NBA in a couple years.
The Arc browser is "finally" launching its AI-powered features under the "Arc Max" moniker. The Browser Company is using a combination of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and Anthropic's models to build lightweight but useful features. Arc Max can rename pinned tabs based on the page title and make them short and easy to read.
It seems like everyone in the database business is thinking about how to capitalize on the growth of AI by adding support for vectors to their products. Almost 28 years after its launch, MySQL may not have much hype surrounding it anymore, but it remains among the most often-used databases and it powers the vast majority of the web. Today, PlanetScale, the well-funded MySQL database company founded by the co-creators of the Vitess open source project, announced that it is forking MySQL in order to add vector support -- in part because the team believes that MySQL-owner Oracle isn't moving fast enough to do the same.
It will go on sale for about $70,000 in early 2024.
Sparx, a startup out to manage financial operations for enterprises, secured $3.1 million in seed capital to continue developing its free suite of automated products meant to save companies money on their recurring expenses. Childhood friends Ricky Pati and Niko Fotopoulos started the company after also working together at other early-stage companies. “Sparx is at its core a Truebill for businesses,” CEO Pati told TechCrunch.
Ford has temporarily laid off 330 non-striking workers in Ohio and Illinois due to a ripple effect caused by the on-going UAW strike.
Open banking, in which traditional banks release their data via application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable the development of new financial services for their consumers, has been one of the most significant disruptions in global payments over the past decade. Less than five years ago, this innovation, in which businesses use APIs to access customers’ financial accounts and provide an array of integrated and embedded financial services, took on in Africa. In the latest development, South African fintech Stitch, which has built an “end-to-end payments solution designed to meet the complex and evolving payments needs for its enterprise clients,” is announcing some funding to become a market leader in this payments segment.
I mean, don't you want your bathroom to be featured on an episode 'Cribs'?
Matthew McConaughey will be the first guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday when it returns for the first time since the end of the months-long Hollywood writers strike.
In an appeal to younger voters, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who proposed raising the voting age to 25 — launched his TikTok presence with an endorsement from Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer who built a content empire by marketing to children. Ramaswamy is one of the only Republican politicians making an effort to connect with Gen Z and young millennials, a demographic that overwhelmingly supported Democrats in the midterm elections. Despite the popularity and growing influence of far-right creators online, Republican candidates have historically failed to engage young voters on social media, if they try at all.
Porsche and Tag revealed this GT4 RS Panamericana Special at the Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca.
A 1958 Studebaker E-Series pickup truck with V8 engine and manual transmission, found in a Wyoming wrecking yard.
In a season full of hopes and hiccups, the Mariners and their 18th-ranked payroll were ultimately outmatched by their AL West counterparts.
The ref allegedly ejected the player afterward.
Filmmaker breaks down his new Netflix thriller, which reunites Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone, as well as his signature music videos with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd.