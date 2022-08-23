HUGE BUST: Over $160K in drugs seized at Memphis home; 3 people charged, police say

Three people were arrested after a large drug bust at a home in Memphis.

On Aug. 12, the Memphis Police Department’s (MPD) Organized Crime Unit Team Six executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1300 block of Eason.

Detectives saw the target, Anthony Shaw, 32, sitting under the carport and immediately detained him, police said.

After knocking and announcing, the team opened the door and detained Jalen Sanders, 23, and a 41-year-old woman inside the home.

The search of the home included deploying a K-9 officer that alerted to the smell of drugs throughout the building, MPD said.

Detectives located 29.6 grams of marijuana, two Ecstasy pills, three Oxycodone pills, several handguns, an assault rifle, digital scales, and 2.2 lbs. (1 kilo) of fentanyl in two large zip lock bags.

The investigators also detained Danielle Robinson, 25, after recovering 1.2 grams of marijuana and a scale in her red Dodge Challenger in front of the home, MPD said.

A follow-up investigation at Robinson’s home in the 400 block of E. McLemore revealed an additional 79.47 grams of marijuana, which also belonged to Anthony Shaw.

The street value of these drugs exceeds $160,000.00.

Shaw is charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance w/I Man/Del/Sell t/w Fentanyl, Possession of Controlled Substance w/I Man/Del/Sell t/w Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance t/w Ecstasy Pills, possessing a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Convicted Felon, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia to wit Scales.

Sanders is charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance t/w Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia to wit Scales.

Robinson is charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance t/w Marijuana and Possess of Drug Paraphernalia to wit Scales.

