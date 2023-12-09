Huge clam, nearly extinct, makes comeback in Croatia

STORY: This huge clam is back from the brink of extinction.

It had fallen victim to a deadly pathogen in the Mediterranean in recent years, with only around ten being known to scientists in Croatia.

Now, marine biologists say they've seen a surge in numbers.

This is Croatia’s Istria peninsula.

It’s home to the clams - which are known as the noble pen shell, or pinna nobilis.

The giant mollusks can grow up to 4 feet wide.

They play an important role filtering sea water... and allowing other organisms to flourish.

But around 2016, they started dying out as a pathogen spread.

Sandro Dujmovic works with a group that manages Istria’s protected areas...

... and has been keeping tabs on the clams.

"This was alive recently; some unfortunately died, but we found new, small, but likely alive ones, probably from this year."

Dujmovic says some clams have been spotted around Spain and Italy.

A local diver found 20 of them near Croatia last year.

That was a big deal.

(Sandro Dujmovic, Natura Histrica)

"In the entire Adriatic on the Croatian side, until now we knew about 10 to 15 living Pinna Nobilis, the problem is that they are mostly individual Pinna Nobilis, and it cannot reproduce itself. This finding of over 20 in one place is even more significant because they can probably reproduce here, and that is the next step for us to determine. Are they infected, are they sick, can they reproduce, and are there even more of them in the area."

This year, biologists managed to collect about 100 young specimens.

They live in this aquarium, about 30 miles away.

"We keep them here to provide them with the cleanest possible environment," says biologist Nikolina Premate.

That means filtered water, free of parasites.

Scientists say they hope the clams could one day return to the sea.

It's too early to say what caused the clams to bounce back.

But Croatia's government is funding research to find out.