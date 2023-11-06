Huge craters, damaged houses and warehouses: Russia attacks Ukraine's south with missiles and Shahed UAVs
Russian forces have attacked Ukraine’s southern oblasts with four different types of missiles on the night of 5-6 November, using Oniks, Iskander-M, Kh-31P, and Kh-59 missiles. In addition, they intensively used drones: 15 have been destroyed, but there have been some hits.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram
Details: The Russians likely struck Odesa with Oniks and Iskander-M missiles.
They hit the city centre and a mothballed industrial building.
The blast wave damaged several high-rise residential buildings and a museum in the historic part of the city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA.
PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION
The intense and dense Shahed-131/136 kamikaze UAV attack targeted Odesa's port infrastructure.
Ukrainian air defence forces downed 15 drones.
There were some hits, damaging warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks loaded with grain.
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA.
PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA.
PHOTO: ODESA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION
The fire was promptly put out.
Five local residents sought medical assistance with various injuries. They were hospitalised.
At the same time, the Russians fired an Kh-31P anti-radar missile on the city of Kherson.
It damaged a five-storey residential building.
No information on casualties has been reported.
A Kh-59 fired on Mykolaiv Oblast was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces.
Background:
On 5 November, the Russians hit an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast, injuring three people.
Later, explosions occurred in Odesa during an air raid on Sunday evening, 5 November.
Five people were injured in the Russian attack.
On the night of 5-6 November, reports emerged that a Russian attack had damaged the building of an art museum in Odesa.
