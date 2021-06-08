Huge new dinosaur ‘the size of two double decker buses’ discovered in Australia

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Australotitan cooperensis is a new species of giant sauropod dinosaur&#xa0; - Vlad Konstantinov / Eromanga Natural History Museum
Scientists have confirmed the discovery of a new dinosaur species in Australia, one of the largest found in the world, more than a decade after cattle farmers first uncovered bones of the animal.

The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was attached to Antarctica, according to a research paper published on Monday.

Palaeontologists estimated the dinosaur reached a height of 5 to 6.5 metres at the hip and 25 to 30 metres in length, making it taller than a double decker bus and nearly as long as two.

The new species is the largest dinosaur found in Australia and is among the top five in the world, joining an elite group of titanosaurs previously only discovered in South America.

"Discoveries like this are just the tip of the iceberg," said Scott Hocknull, Queensland Museum curator and palaeontologist.

Palaeontologists have named the sauropod "Australotitan cooperensis", combining "southern titan" with the name of a creek near where the first of the creature's bones were found in 2006 on a cattle farming property in Eromanga in Queensland state.

Researchers digging for dinosaur fossils in Cooper Creek - ROCHELLE LAWRENCE/The Eromanga Natural History Mus/AFP via Getty Images
The confirmation of the new species marks a 17-year long journey to first unearth and then compare the bones of "Cooper", as the dinosaur is informally known, to other finds.

Dinosaur bones are enormous, heavy and fragile, and are kept in museums around the world, making scientific study difficult.

The team from the Eromanga Natural History Museum and the Queensland Museum used new digital technology for the first time to 3D scan each bone for comparisons.

"To make sure Australotitan was a different species, we needed to compare its bones to the bones of other species from Queensland and globally," Mr Hocknull said. "This was a very long and painstaking task."

Robyn Mackenzie, who was mustering cattle with her husband Stuart on their property when they discovered the bones, founded the Eromanga Natural History Museum to house the find.

Rochelle Lawrence with a giant fossilised bone&#xa0; - SCOTT HOCKNULL/The Eromanga Natural History Mus/AFP via Getty Images
A swath of further discoveries of dinosaur skeletons in the area, along with a rock-shelf believed to have been a sauropod pathway, are still awaiting full scientific study.

"Palaeo tourism has been huge globally so we're expecting a lot of international interest when our borders re-open," said Mrs Mackenzie, now a field paleontologist.

Mr Hocknull said even larger dinosaur specimens were waiting to be discovered, given the plant-eating sauropods were generally preyed on by huge theropods.

"We've found a couple of small theropod dinosaurs in Australia ... but it wouldn't have bothered Australotitan, which suggests there is a very large predatory dinosaur out there somewhere. We just haven't found it yet."

  One of world's largest dinosaur species discovered in Australia

    Scientists have confirmed the discovery of a new dinosaur species in Australia, one of the largest found in the world, more than a decade after cattle farmers first uncovered bones of the animal.

  New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one of world's biggest

    Scientists have confirmed the discovery of a new dinosaur species in Australia, one of the largest found in the world, more than a decade after cattle farmers first uncovered bones of the animal. The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was attached to Antartica, according to a research paper https://peerj.com/articles/11317 published on Monday. Paleontologists estimated the dinosaur reached a height of 5-6.5 metres at the hip and 25-30 metres in length, making it as long as a basketball court and as tall as a two storey building.

