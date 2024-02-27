Huge donation: Quanah native, 3 Rivers Foundation give land to TTU System

A vast donation of land in the "Big Empty" comes chockful of opportunities to expand research and education in the Texas Tech University System, the lead institution for MSU Texas and Angelo State University.

On Tuesday, TTU System officials announced a gift of 6,000 acres from the 3 Rivers Foundation for Arts and Sciences. The property includes the Comanche Springs Astronomy Campus and facilities 10 miles west of Crowell.

“We are thrilled about the boundless collaborative opportunities this property and land presents for the Texas Tech University System as we increase the footprint and reach of our five-institution system,” TTU System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, a medical doctor, said in a media release.

The 3 Rivers Foundation for Arts and Sciences donated 6,000 acres to the Texas Tech University System.

The Big Empty where the astronomy campus is located stretches from outside the Metroplex to Amarillo.

The land gift brings significant research, educational and community engagement opportunities for the TTU System and its five member institutions, including Midwestern State University and Angelo State University.

Fred Koch, founding member of the 3 Rivers Foundation, made the historic gift — the first of its kind — to the TTU System. The swath of land is the biggest real estate donation the TTU System has ever received.

Koch is a Quanah native, a physician and 1975 graduate of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

“The 3 Rivers Foundation believes in the culture and rigorous research being conducted throughout the TTU System and its universities,” Koch said in the media release.

This is a water monument at the 3 Rivers Foundation for Arts and Sciences.

“We’re excited to play a role in shaping the future of learning where students are encouraged to engage with the world around them," he said. "We hope this contribution will spark curiosity within students of the arts and sciences and beyond.”

The 3 Rivers Foundation is an educational nonprofit with a mission to inspire lifelong learning through the arts and sciences.

Mitchell said he is grateful to Koch and the 3 Rivers Foundation for the visionary and transformative gift. It will provide phenomenal experiences for students, faculty, staff and community members for generations.

The 3 Rivers property — named after the Pease, Red and Wichita rivers in the area — features extensive biodiversity and a healthy ecosystem common in short-grass prairies.

Texas Tech University Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell.

Facilities on the donated property include cutting-edge telescopes, observatories, living classrooms and laboratories and a pavilion, as well as lodging for students, faculty and residents of the surrounding communities.

The property also features extensive undeveloped land, allowing greater research and learning opportunities in the agriculture and environmental sciences, arts and humanities and health and medicine.

“This gift is the latest example of the spirit of generosity that has long defined the TTU System and our institutions,” Patrick Kramer, TTU System vice chancellor for institutional advancement and CEO of the Texas Tech Foundation Inc., said in a media release.

Donors like Koch and the 3 Rivers Foundation inspire and encourage others to contribute across the TTU System, Kramer said.

The TTU System will manage the facility and coordinate operations, collaborations and property use along with the its member institutions and the community.

Mitchell said the goal is to continue the 3 Rivers Foundation's great work while expanding and honoring its legacy and impact.

“We look forward to finding even more ways to serve Quanah and the surrounding communities while broadening our system’s research opportunities and educational collaborations," he said.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Big land gift to allow TTU System to expand research, education