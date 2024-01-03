Huge new Eagle waterfront restaurant, sister to Boise’s Barbacoa, sets target opening day

There are plenty of new restaurants to look forward to in 2024, whether it’s an intriguing local concept like House of the Little Pig in Boise or a fast-food favorite like Wienerschnitzel in Meridian.

But one looms largest in Eagle — and perhaps the entire Treasure Valley: the roughly 10,000-square-foot Coa Del Mar.

A sister concept to hugely popular Barbacoa in Boise, Coa Del Mar originally had hopes to debut by the end of 2023.

Instead, Coa Del Mar looks as if it will open the first week of April, owner Nikolai Castoro said. “Shooting for April 1,” he added.

This architectural rendering shows the entrance to Coa Del Mar, which will be at 2121 E. Riverside Drive.

Located at 2121 E. Riverside Drive — along Eagle Lakes off Riverside Drive and S. Anacona Lane — Coa Del Mar will be similar to Barbacoa in several ways. The newly constructed building is roughly the same size, with a total capacity of about 400 indoors and on a large patio. The menu will specialize in Latin fusion fine dining. It will include at least one Barbacoa favorite, the “Hot Rock” Filet, a 10-ounce filet mignon served with flamed cognac sauce.

But Coa Del Mar will have its own distinct personality, Castoro previously told the Statesman. It will serve steaks and other entrees, but focus more heavily on seafood. Following the lead of upscale Mexican-food restaurant Coa De Jima in downtown Boise — another Barbacoa offshoot — Coa Del Mar will have “just a completely different menu,” Castoro said. Seafood will be flown in from Hawaii and California, he said. Local and regional fish such as trout and salmon also will be served.

A popular entree at Barbacoa, the “Hot Rock” filet mignon also will be served at Coa Del Mar.

Also similar to Barbacoa, Coa Del Mar is being built near a pond — or in Eagle, a “lake.” About 20 tables will fill a covered patio that butts right up to the water, Castoro said. Like at Barbacoa, that patio will be enclosed with temporary walls during colder months.

When it does open, Coa Del Mar is poised to shake up the dining scene in Eagle. “It will impact other restaurants,” Castoro said, “but Eagle needs more restaurants. So that’s what we’re bringing.”

After announcing the project in a press release last year, the city of Eagle and Chamber of Commerce hosted an official Coa Del Mar groundbreaking ceremony. The new business will employ around 250 people, according to the release, “giving Eagle’s booming local economy a boost along with providing a desirable new restaurant.”