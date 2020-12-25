Huge explosion rips through Nashville after police find vehicle playing recording that claimed it was a bomb
A large explosion ripped through part of downtown Nashville early on Christmas morning. Police said the explosion was intentional, and reported finding a parked RV playing a recorded message. The message warned officers that a bomb hidden in the vehicle would detonate shortly.
The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told local broadcaster News 2 that a parked RV exploded around 6:30am and damaged at least 20 surrounding buildings.
Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant said three people were taken to the hospital, though none were in critical condition.
The FBI has taken over the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are also aiding the investigation. Police dogs trained to sniff out accelerants are being used to search for other potential bombs.
The Tennessean reported that several people were taken to the department’s central precinct for questioning, but police have declined to provide further details regarding those individuals.
Nashville police announced that a 10-block radius of downtown streets would be closed as they investigate the scene further. A spokeswoman for the Metro Nashville Police Department said the site of the explosion was an “active scene.”
Update - it’s near 2nd and commerce. Definitely an explosion. Jesus #nashville #downtown pic.twitter.com/BUlrFlBNru
— Jeremy Schott (@thejeremyschott) December 25, 2020
merry christmas #nashville #explosion @NC5 pic.twitter.com/15mNtL3DUd
— Sydney ♡ (@_sydneyhatfield) December 25, 2020
Horrific images from #Sky5 of the explosion in downtown Nashville. Damage stretches for a few blocks @nc5 pic.twitter.com/58FthpYh3M
— Chris Conte (@chrisconte) December 25, 2020
The police were called to check out a suspicious vehicle parked outside the AT&T office building - the city’s largest skyscraper - at 6am this morning, and called a hazardous devices unit to investigate.
Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said the police were originally called to the scene to investigate reports of gunfire. Though police did not find evidence of gunfire in the area, they did discover the RV, which prompted them to alert the bomb squad.
During a press briefing Friday morning, Police Chief John Drake said the officers responding to the RV heard it playing a recording “saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes.”
The officers moved to evacuate the nearby apartment buildings and clear people from the streets.
Mr Aaron said officers went door-to-door before the explosion to evacuate residents who lived close to where the RV was parked. In the moments prior to the explosion, a woman’s voice calling for anyone who could hear the message to evacuate was played over loudspeakers in the area immediately around the RV.
Officers also apparently turned away a man who was walking his dog toward the RV just before it exploded.
The RV exploded at 6:30am.
A Nashville resident, Bryan Norwood, told Forbes said he lives near the site of the explosion and heard gunfire this morning. Mr Norwood said the shots came in a series of bursts, and that the later rounds were loud enough to prompt him to barricade his door.
Nashville resident says he heard gunshots before the explosion:
"We got scared and got out of bed and barricaded the door to our apartment."
"The first time it was 3 shots, the second time it was 5 shots, the third round it was probably about 10 or 15 shots." pic.twitter.com/lBiku46DWn
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 25, 2020
A man who lives nearby, Buck McCoy, posted a video to Facebook showing the aftermath of the explosion. His windows are completely blown out and water is pouring down from the ceiling of his home.
Alarms whir in the background, barely masking the cries of others whose Christmas mornings was ruined by the blast.
Black smoke billows into the air outside his home, rising from a vehicle fire on the ground outside.
“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he told the Associated Press. “It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he told The Associated Press.
Mr McCoy also said he heard gunshots approximately 10 minutes before the explosion. He said he shoots recreationally and knows the difference between a gunshot and other loud popping noises.
John Cooper, the city’s mayor, told CNN that he was aware of the explosion and was on his way to the scene.
"I do know emergency services are calling in our help, all our specialties, to investigate the cause of the explosion and I'm sure more information will be posted soon," Mr Cooper said.
The explosion occurred in the heart of the city’s historic old town, which is home to its hospitality and tourist district.
A Department of Justice spokesperson said that it had been instructed to make “all DOJ resources available to assist in the investigation.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee wrote in a twee that she was “closely monitoring the situation.”
The state’s governor, Bill Lee, called for prayers and said the state would provide any resources needed by investigators to determine the cause of the explosion.
Donald Trump has also been briefed on the explosion, according to the deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere.
Read More
Reports: Explosion rocks downtown Nashville
Explosion in downtown Baltimore leaves 21 hospitalised