Beirut explosions: Many feared dead in 'national disaster' - latest news and video

Massive explosions shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday in a blast that has killed 70, with many more fatalities feared to come.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said an explosion in the centre of the city had injured at least 2,700 people according to "preliminary estimates" and caused extensive damage, Lebanon's LBC television channel quoted the minister as saying.

He said that those who can leave the city should, saying the hazardous materials in the air after the explosion can have long-term deadly effects.

The president of Lebanon said on Twitter that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was stored in a warehouse for six years without safety measures.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for would "pay the price" and appeared to suggest that the warehouse at the epicentre of the blast had been "dangerous".

Firefighters rushed to tackle fires after the enormous blasts - REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

"I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability," he said in a televised speech. "Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations."

The blast was so loud that people could hear it in Cyprus.

"I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding," said a Reuters witness.

"Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street."

Video was shared online of the moment an enormous explosion erupted near the Beirut waterfront, sending an immense shockwave tearing through downtown neighbourhoods.

Moments before, a fire could be seen burning at the base of a billowing grey tower of smoke, apparently from an initial explosion near the port area.

The major blast was preceded by a smaller one ten minutes earlier in the same port area of the city (see the map below).

Local media showed images of bloodied people trapped under rubble following the explosion, the cause of which was not immediately clear.

Hospitals called for blood donations and the Lebanese Red Crescent sent out an alert to paramedics, calling on them to rush to dispatch centres.

Beirut City Governor Marwan Aboud said: "Beirut is a disaster city and the scale of the damage is enormous" and called the blast a "national disaster akin to Hiroshima."

Early reports in local media suggested the incident may have been an accidental explosion of fireworks stored at the port.

A Hizbollah source told Lebanese media that the blast was unrelated to recent tensions between Israel and the militant group on Lebanon's southern border, saying there was "no truth in everything that is being circulated about an Israeli strike on Hizbollah weapons in the port".

The blast damaged balconies and blew out windows miles away, with the explosion heard across the city and some districts losing electricity.

It comes as Lebanon faces its worst financial and economic crisis in decades. The country's powerful Hezbollah movement said all of the country's political powers must unite to overcome the "painful catastrophe".

Video showed damage to the offices of local newspaper the Daily Star, where the ceiling had collapsed and shattered glass and dust covered overturned furniture.

A wounded man is checked by a fireman near the scene - ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away".

Boris Johnson tweeted his condolences. "The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking," the Prime Minister said.

"All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected."

10:34 PM

Trump suggests blasts were 'a bomb of some kind'

President Trump has said the Beirut blast "looks like a terrible attack" and told reporters at the White House that he met with US generals who believe it was an attack.

Mr Trump then suggested it was a "bomb of some kind".

The cause of the explosions is not yet certain, but Lebanese officials have not suggested that it was an attack.

The US president also said that Washington would provide assistance. "We have a very good relationship with the people of Lebanon and we will be there to help," he said.

10:18 PM

Emergency budget passed by Lebanese officials

Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council has recommended declaring Beirut a disaster-stricken city following a massive explosion, declaring a two-week state of emergency in the capital and handing over security responsibility to military authorities.

President Michel Aoun has decided to release 100 billion Lebanese pounds (about £50 million) in emergency allocations from the 2020 budget.

It also recommended ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that a committee be tasked with investigating the blast and present its findings within five days to mete out the maximum punishment for those responsible.

A fund worth about £50 million has been set up for emergency assistance - GETTY IMAGES

09:33 PM

'Unacceptable levels of ammonium nitrate stored in warehouse'

Lebanon's president has said a state of emergency should be declared in Beirut for two weeks.

Michael Aoun, in remarks published on the Presidency Twitter account, said it was "unacceptable" that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was stored in a warehouse for six years without safety measures and vowed that those responsible would face the "harshest punishments".

Mr Aoun also called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

09:15 PM

Lebanese are 'people I hold dear', says Pompeo

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, has said: "I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to all those affected by the massive explosion at the port of Beirut today.

"We are closely monitoring and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon as they recover from this tragedy.

"Our team in Beirut has reported to me the extensive damage to a city and a people that I hold dear, an additional challenge in a time of already deep crisis.

"We understand that the Government of Lebanon continues to investigate its cause and look forward to the outcome of those efforts."

08:56 PM

'Thousands of tons of nitrate may have exploded'

The Telegraph's Josie Ensor reports that Lebanese media are suggesting that thousands of tons of nitrate may have gone up in the blast.

I have read this about 10 times now and I can't find the words. Local Lebanese station reporting that preliminary investigation believes 2,700 tons of confiscated nitrate exploded after someone "welded a small hole to prevent theft" #Beirutblast https://t.co/S3FGZ0VgJh — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) August 4, 2020

08:52 PM

Watch: Priest hit by debris during service

During a live streamed holy mass in Beirut , the debris fell on the priest and the parishioners. Praying for #Beirut pic.twitter.com/0q4lQ50xDK — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) August 4, 2020

08:44 PM

Calls for evacuation over chemical fears

The head of the Lebanese American University Hospital is calling for evacuation of Beirut due to the hazardous materials in the air from the explosion.

Lebanon’s Health Minister has said that those who can leave the city should, saying the remnants of the explosion can have long-term deadly effects.

08:43 PM

'It was like a nuclear explosion': How panic-stricken residents fled the fireball

A colossal fireball erupted, sending a huge shockwave tearing through entire districts of Beirut and momentarily obscuring the sun, Abbie Cheeseman and Campbell MacDiarmid write.

The force of the blast threw some of the amateur cameramen off their feet. Further out the blastwave tore balconies from apartment buildings miles away.

As dust covered the city, an enormous mushroom cloud rose overhead.

"It was like a nuclear explosion," said Walid Abdo, a 43-year-old school teacher in the neighbourhood of Gemayzeh near Beirut.

Rumbling aftershocks continued for several minutes, as piercing screams rose as bystanders rushed to pull bloodied bodies from the rubble of damaged buildings.

Read more: How Beirut blast sent panic-stricken residents fleeing

The explosion near Beirut's waterfront flattened much of the port area - GETTY IMAGES

08:36 PM

In pictures: Devastation in an ancient city

Fire crews struggled to contain the blaze after the explosions - GETTY IMAGES

A firefighter helps a wounded man at the scene - GETTY IMAGES

Residents described balconies being blown off and buildings collapsing - GETTY IMAGES

Beirut's harbour has been decimated - EPA

Emergency teams rushed to the scene of the blast - EPA

08:11 PM

British embassy staff injured

A small number of staff at the UK embassy in Beirut sustained non-life threatening injuries in the explosion and where necessary are receiving medical attention, a Foreign Office spokesperson told Sky News. No one from the embassy was killed.

Some buildings in Beirut still standing bear the scars of the explosions - EPA

07:59 PM

Lebanon's PM pleads for help from 'friendly countries'

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab has urged "friendly countries" to send help after the catastrophe.

"I am sending an urgent appeal to all countries that are friends and brothers and love Lebanon, to stand by its side and help us treat these deep wounds," he said in a televised address.

07:52 PM

'France stands alongside Lebanon - always'

President Macron has tweeted his support to the people of Lebanon: "I express my fraternal solidarity with the Lebanese after the explosion which claimed so many victims and caused so much damage this evening in Beirut.

"France stands alongside Lebanon. Always. French aid and resources are being delivered to the site."

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, tweeted: " My thoughts are with the people of #Lebanon and with the families of the victims of the tragic #BeirutBlast. The EU stands ready to provide assistance and support. Stay strong."

07:50 PM

Death toll rises to 50

Lebanon's health ministry has confirmed that there are at least 50 dead, with more than 2,700 injured.

A man carried an injured girl through debris in the Achrafiyeh district of Lebanon - GETTY IMAGES

07:22 PM

'Those responsible will pay the price', says Lebanese PM

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for would "pay the price" and appeared to suggest that the warehouse at the epicentre of the blast was "dangerous".

"I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability," he said in a televised speech.

"Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations."

Smoke rises as people walk near the site of an explosion in Beirut - REUTERS

07:04 PM

Death toll begins to rise in the aftermath

The blast has left 27 people dead and 2,500 injured, according to "preliminary estimates" announced by Health Minister Hamad Hassan.

"It is a disaster in every sense of the word," he said in an interview with several television channels while visiting a hospital in the Lebanese capital.

06:45 PM

2,200 casualties reported

The Lebanese Red Cross director general says there are 2,200 casualties due to the explosion, with the number expected to rise

06:35 PM

Video shows the devastation caused

A video posted by a local journalist shows the scale of the damage the explosion has caused, with buildings reduced to rubble and fire alarms ringing out across the city

06:26 PM

Wounded people are streaming into Beirut's hospitals

People have been taken into emergency wards after being rescued from rubble in their neighbourhoods - IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

The damage caused has not yet been calculated - IBRAHIM AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

Men walk across the site of the blast - REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

06:20 PM

'Strange smell' reported at cite of explosion

Local media is reporting a 'strange smell' at the location of the disaster, and that Lebanese officials are asking civilians to leave the area in case toxic chemicals were incinerated

06:16 PM

Foreign Secretary sends 'thoughts and prayers'

Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, said his "thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the devastating explosion in Beirut today".

"The UK stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and is ready to offer help and support including to those British nationals impacted," he said

06:08 PM

Explosion comes as Lebanon faces devastation

The blast has come at a time when Lebanon's economy is facing collapse, hit both by a financial crisis and coronavirus restrictions. Many have lost jobs, while the worth of their savings has evaporated as the currency has plunged in value against the dollar. The result has thrown many into poverty.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon's southern border.

The explosion was reminiscent of massive blasts during Lebanon's civil war and took place only three days before a UN-backed tribunal was set to give its verdict in the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in a truck bombing more than 15 years ago. That explosion, with a ton of explosives, was felt miles away, just like Tuesday's explosion.

It was the latest chapter for a country that has suffered a 15-year civil war, repeated conflict with Israel, political assassinations and various other crises including the current unprecedented financial and economic crisis.

05:57 PM

Foreign Office says it is 'closely monitoring' the incident

Danielle Sheridan writes:

FCO Spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring the situation in Beirut following reports of an explosion”

Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Defence Select Committee and Former Middle East minister said today’s explosions “takes Lebanon into a darker chapter than it’s already experiencing, given the state of the economy and the unstable political environment”.

“You can’t rule out a deliberate intention to further destabilise an already fragile country,” he told The Telegraph.

“We know the complexities of Beirut. It simply isn’t coping given the tense neighbourhood it finds itself in. We need to provide greater international support for this country that for too long has been suffering from the fall out of the Syria conflict, on top of its own internal political division.”

05:41 PM

Red Cross treats hundreds of injured people

Hundreds of people who were injured in the Beirut port blast were taken to hospitals but many remain trapped in homes damaged by the explosion, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross said.

George Kettaneh told local media there was no exact figure of how many were injured as many were still trapped in homes and within the area of the blast. Others were being rescued by boat.

Lebanese broadcaster LBCI quoted Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beirut as saying that was treating more than 500 injuries and was not able to receive more. Tens of injured needed operations, the hospital said appealing for blood donations.

05:26 PM

Fake news circulates over Israeli involvement

James Rothwell in Jerusalem writes:

Within minutes of the explosion, spurious rumours began to circulate online that Israel had played some role in the blast at the port of Beirut, which occurred at around 6pm local time.

Some Arabic news channels falsely reported that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In fact, Mr Netanyahyu had issued a statement about an unrelated Israeli airstrike in Syria, which was in retaliation for an attempted terror attack at Israel's northeastern border with Syria earlier this week. This was then misattributed to the incident in Beirut, according to Elizabeth Tsurkov, a leading Syria analyst.

Israeli officials have stressed that they had "nothing to do with the explosion."

Tensions between Israel and Hizbollah, a Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, have soared in recent weeks at the border between Israel and Lebanon, as well as at the Israel-Syria border.

Hizbollah has vowed revenge for an airstrike attributed to Israel which it says killed one of their fighters. Israel says it recently thwarted an attempted attack by Hizbollah at the Lebanese border, firing on a group of armed men as they crossed into Israeli territory.

Even Hizbollah has denied Israel played any role in the Beirut explosion, according to Lebanese media, which quoted a Hizbollah source who distanced the group from the rumour.

05:14 PM

The blast is being blamed on a stash of explosives

Lebanon's Head of General Security says the blast was caused by a fire in a depot of highly explosive material, including Sodium nitrate, at Beirut's port. He said that material was confiscated from a ship months ago and stored there.

05:12 PM

The Pentagon has put out a statement

The US Pentagon said: "We are aware of the explosion and are concerned for the potential loss of life due to such a massive explosion."

05:06 PM

Bodies taken to hospitals as casualties are reported

At least 10 bodies have been taken to hospitals following a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, a Lebanese security source and a medical source told Reuters.