Huge fire breaks out at Sir Alf Ramsey’s favourite hotel

No one was hurt in the blaze as firefighters tackle the blaze - UKNIP

A huge fire has broken out in a Victorian-era seaside hotel frequented by Sir Alf Ramsey, the former England manager, during the 1960s.

Around 10 crews are tackling the blaze at the Osborne View in Lee on Solent, Hampshire, which started around 2.30am on Thursday.

The building has been severely damaged after a fire ravaged the cliffside establishment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but Hampshire Fire and Rescue are expected to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

Sir Alf Ramsey, the former English captain and manager, was a regular patron during the 1960s before its closure in 1971. As England manager between 1963 and 1974, Ramsey led the side to World Cup victory in 1966.

The fire started at around 2.30am and completely engulfed the building - UKNIP

The Osborne View is now a pub and restaurant. Matt Kearsey, managing director at Hall & Woodhouse, which runs the pub, said: “A serious fire broke out at the Osborne View Hotel in Fareham in the early hours of this morning.

“Thankfully, all teams on site evacuated before coming to any harm. The wellbeing of all those affected is our primary concern and we will be providing support and reassurance to all those who require it.

“Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were quickly in attendance and are helping to bring the fire under control. I would like to pass on my deepest gratitude to the emergency crews for their swift action and bravery.

“We will be supporting the emergency services fully in any forthcoming investigation into the cause of the fire.”

Firefighters work to extinguish the fire - UKNIP

People are being advised to avoid the Hill Head Road area owing to the large scale emergency service presence.

Residents have been told to keep their windows shut due to the thick smoke.

Hampshire Constabulary was contacted for comment.