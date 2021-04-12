Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as virus surges

  • Devotees take holy dips in the river Ganges during Shahi snan or a Royal bath at Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (AP Photo/Karma Sonam)
  • Naga Sadhu or Naked Hindu holy men wait for the start of a procession towards the river Ganges for Shahi snan or a Royal bath during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (AP Photo/Karma Sonam)
  • Devotees stand behind barricades as they wait for Naga Sadhu or Naked Hindu holy men to arrive for Shahi snan or a Royal bath during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (AP Photo/Karma Sonam)
  • A Naga Sadhu or Naked Hindu holy man rubes ash as he prepares to take holy dips in the river Ganges during Shahi snan or a Royal bath during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (AP Photo/Karma Sonam)
  • A woman talks to a Hindu holy man before the start of a procession for Shahi snan or a Royal bath during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (AP Photo/Karma Sonam)
  • A Naga Sadhu or Naked Hindu holy man smokes before taking a holy dips in the river Ganges during Shahi snan or a Royal bath during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (AP Photo/Karma Sonam)
  • A family get their son head tonsured during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (AP Photo/Karma Sonam)
1 / 7

India Kumbh

Devotees take holy dips in the river Ganges during Shahi snan or a Royal bath at Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (AP Photo/Karma Sonam)
NEHA MEHROTRA and SHEIKH SAALIQ
·3 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees gathered by the Ganges River for special prayers Monday, many of them flouting social distancing practices as the coronavirus spreads in India with record speed.

The Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. The faithful congregate in the northern city of Haridwar and take a dip in the waters of the Ganges, which they believe will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death.

The Kumbh Mela, which runs through April, comes during India's worst surge in new infections since the pandemic began, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 new cases per day. Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with patients, and experts worry the worst is yet to come.

Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party say the festival has been allowed at a time when infections are skyrocketing because the government isn't willing to anger Hindus, who are the party's biggest supporters.

With the surge showing no sign of slowing, India’s confirmed infections since the pandemic began surpassed Brazil’s total on Monday to make it the second-worst hit country in the world.

The current surge has hit hardest in Western Maharashtra state, home to the financial capital Mumbai. The state has accounted for nearly half of the country’s new infections in the past two weeks.

Amid concerns the Kumbh Mela festival could turn into a superspreader event, Uttarakhand state’s chief minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, last week said “the faith in God will overcome the fear of the virus.”

Health experts had appealed for the festival to be canceled, but the government went ahead saying safety rules would be followed. There are concerns that pilgrims could get infected and then take the virus back to their cities and villages in other parts of the country.

Authorities in Haridwar said the length of the festival has been shortened from previous years, but it has been extremely difficult to implement social distancing measures. Coronavirus tests are mandatory for those entering the area.

“We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible,” senior police officer Sanjay Gunjyal said.

Government critics have compared the government’s response to the festival to the response last year when Indian Muslims faced rising Islamophobia following accusations that an initial surge in infections was tied to a three-day meeting of an Islamic missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat, in New Delhi.

Some leaders from Modi’s party and India’s freewheeling TV channels, which have long favored the government’s Hindu-nationalist policies, labeled Muslims as “jihadis” and “super spreaders” in March 2020 when the seven-day rolling average of coronavirus cases in the country was not even 200 per day. The blame triggered a wave of violence, business boycotts and hate speech toward Muslims.

India’s 200 million Muslims account for 14% of the population and are the largest minority group in the Hindu-majority nation.

The surge in India comes as the country’s vaccination drive appears to be struggling. Multiple Indian states have reported a shortage of doses even as the federal government has insisted that there’s enough in stock.

After a sluggish start, India is now vaccinating 3.6 million people on average daily, which is more than the United States. It has so far administered more than 103 million shots, the most in the world after the U.S. and China, but much lower than many countries per capita — still less than 6% of India’s population of nearly 1.4 billion people.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan's overseas remittances exceed $2 billion for 10th straight month

    Proactive policy steps by the government and State Bank to spur inflows through formal channels, combined with limited cross-border travel, medical expenses and altruistic transfers amid the pandemic to fuel the rise, it said in a statement. "The love and commitment of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled," Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.

  • French government disgusted by attack on Muslim centre

    The French government on Sunday condemned the defacing of an Islamic cultural centre in western France with Islamaphobic slogans, and said an attack on Muslims was an attack on the Republic. The tags, daubed on the side a building used as a prayer room in the city of Rennes, were found shortly before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins in France on Tuesday. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said it was a disgusting attack against the fundamental freedom to believe in a religion and that Muslims deserved the same protection as any other religious group in France.

  • How Khloé Kardashian’s #PhotoGate Exposed the Toxic ‘Body Positivity’ of Kardashian Inc.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyBy now, we’re used to members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan floating in and out of the news cycle for various Photoshopping mishaps and accusations that they promote unhealthy body image on social media, from sponsored waist trainers to diet lollipops. But few controversies involving the beauty moguls and their obsession with exhibiting physical perfection at all times have been as baffling as the fallout from an unfiltered photo of Khloé Kardashian that made the rounds this week.The series of events leading up to the reality star and Good American founder addressing the matter in a statement and several Instagram videos on Thursday are as mind-boggling in detail as they are Byzantine in plot. Reportedly, on Easter Sunday, Khloé’s 86-year-old grandmother “MJ” Shannon snapped a casual photo of her 36-year-old granddaughter in a front of a pool wearing a bikini, without any noticeable filters or editing, which was accidentally uploaded to social media by an assistant. Not long after the photo appeared on Reddit and other websites, the family’s team of legal representatives went to work attempting to scrub the image from the internet. Several social media users claimed their accounts were locked and posts containing or about the photo were deleted. A Twitter user named @KosmeticKrys even posted screenshots of a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notice she received in an email on behalf of an attorney representing the Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian Is Wiping an ‘Unedited’ Photo of Her From the InternetTracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, released a statement to Page Six confirming the Kardashian team’s attempts to erase the photo from the internet, stating that “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.” Of course, Khloé herself had to have the final word on the matter, posting a four-part statement to Twitter describing the ridicule she’s faced as the so-called “ugly sister” and the pressure she experiences to meet “impossible standards” of beauty and, ultimately, defending her right not to want a photo she didn’t consent to shared across the internet. Laced throughout these paragraphs is the insistence that, regardless of what she looked like in that unedited photo, the body she presents on her social media is real. Likewise, on Instagram, she accompanied the statement with several videos showing off her figure to prove her body “isn’t photoshopped.”“I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there,” she said in the statement. “The same way I throw on some makeup, get my nails done or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically. My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) While the comments on Khloé’s posts were flooded with a litany of ‘You go, girl’s and ‘I love you’s from fans and, of course, her celebrity coterie, others noticed the dissonance between the reality star’s legitimate claims of victimhood regarding her treatment in the media and her need to convince naysayers that the immaculately toned and curvaceous body she displays on her Instagram is, in fact, hers—along with the rationalization that she’s “work[ed] so hard” for it.Obviously, Khloé and her family’s widely influential role in perpetuating the unrealistic beauty standards she describes as “unbearable” warrants additional pause. Namely, Khloé, Kim and their half-sister Kylie Jenner have been called out over the past few years for advertising waist trainers, weight-loss shakes, detox teas and other quick-fix products—most of which have been reported to cause health issues—to their millions of young, impressionable fans on social media, mostly girls and women in their teens and early twenties.But like most corporate entities selling products to women over the past decade, the Kardashians have found ways to distort the increasingly accessible and marketable language of body positivity and self-care—as well as the concept of hard work—to frame achieving physical perfection as not only healthy but empowering. Accordingly, activists have decried the recent co-opting of once radical movements meant to liberate fat bodies from oppressive systems by clothing lines, fashion publications, diet programs and influencers like the Kardashians. Yet economic incentive always takes precedence over women’s actual needs. The most glaring recent example of this pop-culture phenomenon actually involves Khloé and the makeover show she began hosting on E! in 2017 called Revenge Body. Inspired by her own weight loss journey in the public eye, the self-improvement show helps usually fat people lose weight and “enhance” their image with trainers and stylists. Like its Oxygen predecessor My Big Fat Revenge, the participants exact revenge on former partners, ex-friends, old bosses and other people who’ve fat-shamed them by presenting their transformations in-person accompanied by some sort of triumphant monologue. Becoming the version of yourself the cruelest people in your life want you to be is framed as ultimately positive because it involves labor and determination to get there. It also clearly involves time, money and resources, but that’s never emphasized on the program.Likewise, in Khloé’s statement, her adherence to mentally and physically taxing beauty standards are justified by the assertion that she didn’t “[pay] for it all,” as in received surgery—a claim that’s been passionately disputed online. But regardless of whether she went to a surgeon, saw a nutritionist, worked out with a trainer or hired a personal chef, she did, in fact, pay for the way she looks in one form or the other. And the idea that “earning” beauty adds a layer of virtue or importance to it is capitalism doing its best work.Still, the Kardashians can never disavow their own mythology no matter how ridiculous it makes them look in public because it’s what they’ve built their current careers on. Khloé’s genuinely sad admission that she mentally and emotionally suffers from the notions of beauty that her family has helped to construct has to be wrapped in a pretty bow of “hard work” and “choice.” And the reality star will continue to promote the painful task of attaining impossible beauty standards that even wealthy white women like herself are set up to fail.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Youngest royals give the Queen reason to smile as she faces life as a widow

    They are the two great-grandchildren that Prince Philip never got to meet. Born just 40 days apart, Princess Eugenie and her cousin Zara Tindall paid special tribute to their grandfather before his death by naming their newborn sons after him. Eugenie’s firstborn, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born on February 9, and Zara’s third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, born on March 21, will forever bear the hallmark of their royal heritage. For the Queen, as she faces life as a widow at nearly 95, the babies will bring welcome joy at a time of great sorrow. Having not been able to see much of her elder grandchildren when they were growing up because she spent so much time overseas when the likes of William and Harry were young, the sovereign now relishes family time. Over recent years, she has grown especially close to her youngest grandchildren, the Earl and Countess of Wessexes’ children, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn, who are regular visitors to Windsor Castle, living just 10 miles away at Bagshot Park. Royal aides used to speak of stepping over tricycles and roller skates as the youngsters would spend precious weekends with “Granny and Grandpa”. The arrival of no less than 10 great-grandchildren over the past decade has delighted the Queen – not least when many are already showing signs of sharing her passion for dogs and horses. Her eldest grandchild Peter Phillips’s daughters, Savannah, 10, and Isla, eight, are already keen amateur riders, along with his sister Zara Tindall’s eldest daughter, Mia, seven.

  • "I am praying they get this right": Chauvin trial leaves cities across America on edge

    The impact of the Derek Chauvin trial is reverberating far beyond the walls of the downtown Minneapolis courtroom.The state of play: With the trial set to enter its third week, activists across America are watching the proceedings unfold with heavy skepticism that what they perceive as justice will be served. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePlus, nearly a year after George Floyd’s death, cities are continuing to confront heightened tensions in their communities while taking steps to curb use of force among law enforcement and hold them accountable for unfair treatment of people of color."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," said Apryl Alexander, a psychology professor at the University of Denver and local Black Lives Matter activist.In Denver, where protests over Floyd’s death renewed attention to the 2019 police killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers recently introduced two bills aimed at preventing both tragedies from happening again.One bill would, among other things, limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force, allowing it only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted.The other responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine — a powerful sedative McClain was injected with after officers used a chokehold on him — outside of hospital settings.The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports.Meanwhile, in Charlotte, Kass Ottley, a 56-year-old grandmother and one of the city’s most prominent activists, has been dealing with stomach pains while watching the trial. She’s sure they’re from the stress. "I am praying they get this right," Ottley told Axios last week. "Because if not, the reaction is going to be like nothing we’ve ever seen before."Flashback: Both Ottley and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief Johnny Jennings said the Chauvin trial brings back memories of the 2015 mistrial of officer Randall "Wes" Kerrick, who shot an unarmed Black man named Jonathan Ferrell 10 times in September 2013. Like the Chauvin case, it seemed like clear-cut murder to many, including then-police chief Rodney Monroe, who arrested Kerrick within 18 hours of the incident.The city settled a civil suit with Ferrell’s family just two months before the trial, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on criminal charges."I really thought we were going to get this right. This is going to be the one to change everything,” Ottley said of the Kerrick trial, echoing what many across America are saying about the Chauvin trial.In Des Moines, the city passed an ordinance last June that prohibits racial profiling by police. It also created a new committee to make recommendations about how to further improve police enforcement.But tensions remain high, frequently leading to calls to restore decorum during the city’s virtual meetings. Relations between the public — especially activists — and city officials have become so fraught that Mayor Frank Cownie is now pursuing new rules for City Hall.That includes a weapons ban and the installation of metal detectors before the city resumes in-person meetings later this year. Across Tampa Bay, organizers and activists felt anxious and hopeful but also jaded as the trial started.Jae Passmore, who has been on the front lines of recent protests and was roughly arrested by Tampa police during a demonstration downtown last summer, said she was avoiding watching the trial."It's a tale as old as time," Passmore said. "From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and Eric Garner, I don't need to re-traumatize myself with the acknowledgment that this country doesn't care about Black life by watching this trial."This story contains reporting from Axios Charlotte's Michael Graff; Axios Denver's Alayna Alvarez; Axios Des Moines’ Jason Clayworth; and Axios Tampa Bay’s Ben Montgomery. Yacob Reyes contributed to this report.This is an Axios Local collaboration. If you live in Charlotte, Denver, Des Moines, Tampa Bay or the Twin Cities, sign up to receive newsletters designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A new study found that Black women are 3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 when compared to white men

    The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, underscored systemic inequalities that make people of color more vulnerable to COVID-19.

  • Biden Admin Weighs Cash Transfers to Central America to Slow Migration

    The Biden administration is considering cash transfers to Northern Triangle countries in a bid to ease migration from those nations to the U.S., Reuters reported on Saturday. The potential cash transfers could be accomplished by channeling funds through international or non-governmental organizations that would vet applicants, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Coronavirus vaccine exports are also being studied as a way to improve the economy of the Northern Triangle region, or the nations of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. “We’re looking at all of the productive options to address both the economic reasons people may be migrating, as well as the protection and security reasons,” said Roberta Jacobson, the White House coordinator for the southern border. “The one thing I can promise you is the U.S. government isn’t going to be handing out money or checks to people.” Jacobson said that the potential export of coronavirus vaccines was being considered separately from the immigration issue. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) criticized the cash transfer proposal. “It’s insulting to the millions of Americans who are out of work or facing despair in our country,” McCarthy said. The Biden administration is struggling with record-breaking levels of illegal crossings from Mexico into the U.S., with many migrants making the journey from the Northern Triangle region. U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained 172,331 migrants at the border in March, including 18,890 unaccompanied minors, the highest number of migrant children ever detained in a single month. The number of migrants detained in March increased almost 100,000 from the 78,442 detained in January, the sharpest rise in attempted crossings in almost 20 years.

  • Rupee Tumbles With Stocks as Virus Cases in India Hit New Record

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deepening coronavirus crisis slammed the nation’s stocks and currency on concern it will deliver a fresh blow to an economy that’s only just recovering from the worst contraction in nearly seven decades.The Indian rupee dropped past 75 to a dollar for the first time since August 2020, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index declined as much as 3.7%, the most in nearly two months. India reported a record 168,912 new infections on Sunday, taking the tally to 13.53 million cases.Many provinces across the nation, from the financial hub Mumbai to capital New Delhi, are bringing back stricter restrictions on movement of people to curb the surge in cases. Reports are emerging of hospital beds running short and immunization centers turning away people as they run out of vaccines.That and a vaccine shortage “are unnerving markets and no one is sure whether lockdowns will help bring cases under control,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Given the uncertainty, “the incentive to try and bottom-fish at this point is limited for traders.”Taking a BeatingThe NSE Nifty 50 Index also dropped by a similar magnitude, making India’s key stock indexes the worst performers in Asia on Monday. All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of property and industrial shares.India’s virus resurgence has prompted some brokerages to reconsider their preference for stocks most sensitive to the economic recovery. Nomura cut the weight of financials and cement shares in its model portfolio, while Jefferies downgraded Indian banks to underweight from overweight.Not everyone is pessimistic. India’s long-term outlook remains strong and any decline in equities due to the new wave of infections should be used as entry point by investors, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd. India’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow by as much as 12.5% this fiscal year, which would make it the world’s fastest-growing major economy.Bonds were little changed and held on to last week’s gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes hovering near the lowest since mid-February, amid optimism the central bank may keep its policy accommodative for long to support the economy.(Updates with sectors in the fifth paragraph, bonds in the eighth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Women report more side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine than men. Health experts explain why.

    Health experts say biological differences between men and women, inconsistent reporting by men and gender bias in clinical trials may be some reasons.

  • Tears and cheers as Matsuyama victory thrills Japan

    Thrilled Japanese fans welcomed Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters victory on Monday, with broadcasters close to tears and the country's prime minister hailing the win as a bright spot during the pandemic.

  • India bans Remdesivir exports as coronavirus rages on; rallies continue

    India on Sunday banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredients as demand rocketed due to a record surge in COVID-19 infections, leading to a crippling shortages in many parts. Still, religious gatherings have continued and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have themselves addressed election campaigns attended by tens of thousands of people, many without masks and hardly any following social distancing. As new COVID-19 cases surged to 152,879 on Sunday, the sixth record rise in seven days, harried relatives of patients made a kilometre-long queue to buy Remdesivir outside a big hospital in the western state of Gujarat, witnesses said.

  • Letters: Bruins didn't get the title, but they came out of tournament as winners

    Letters to the L.A. Times Sports department for April 11.

  • A Muslim advocacy group just sued Facebook for failing to remove hate-speech, and it's the latest example of the tech's patchwork polices that fail to crack down on Islamophobia

    Muslim Advocates said it presented Facebook in 2017 with a list of 26 groups that spread anti-Muslim hate, yet 19 of them are still active.

  • The 'race for talent' is pushing companies like Delta and Coca-Cola to speak out against voting laws

    In-demand employees are more likely to be concerned about voter suppression, and less likely to be worried about claims of voter fraud, experts say.

  • Yonkers mayor mulls plans to honor DMX in hometown

    The death of DMX has been hard for his fans all over the country, but perhaps his loss is felt the most in Yonkers, New York. Now, the mayor of Yonkers reportedly wants to honor the memory of the late rapper in the city he called home. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano has expressed interest in holding the memorial for DMX at Yonkers Raceway, the largest outdoor venue in the city, TMZ reports.

  • Shootout in Utah leaves 2 deputies wounded; suspect dead

    Two Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputies were wounded — one shot in the eye and the other in the cheek — and the suspect was killed during a shootout Saturday morning outside the county jail. Officials said both deputies were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive. Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a news conference that the two injured officers were partners and worked as part of campus security.

  • McEnany on Biden: 'Everything coming out of the administration is anything but moderate'

    Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls the Biden administration 'anything but moderate,' and suggests the Radical Left is 'really running the show.'

  • Princess Eugenie Shared Another Cute Photo Of Baby August

    The royal baby photos just keep coming!

  • Excitement for Harry funeral return at Windsor

    Reaction was more mixed on the news that his pregnant wife, Meghan, will remain in the U.S. on doctor’s orders.Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9).Buckingham Palace announced that the funeral for Philip would be held on April 17.

  • How could we build an invisibility cloak to hide Earth from an alien civilization?

    A laser could hide – or broadcast – our existence. European Southern Observatory, CC BYWhat would it take to hide an entire planet? It sounds more like a question posed in an episode of “Star Trek” than in academic discourse, but sometimes the bleeding edge of science blurs with themes found in science fiction. Of course we’ve been leaking our own position to distant stars via radio and television signals for six decades now, largely ignorant of the cosmic implications. But several notable scientists, such as Stephen Hawking, have publicly voiced concerns about revealing our presence to other civilizations. These concerns largely draw from the darker chapters of our own history, when a more advanced civilization would subjugate and displace a less advanced one. It might be too late for us to withdraw back into invisibility, but maybe not for other intelligent alien civilizations out there. A far-off planet’s inhabitants might prefer to hide from the likes of us. In 2016, my graduate student Alex Teachey and I published a paper that proposes a way to cloak planets, as well as a way to broadcast a civilization’s existence. Even if we’re not manipulating our own signal in this way, it doesn’t mean other planets out there aren’t. It’s possible what we see as we scan the universe for other habitable planets has been engineered to disguise or highlight the existence of other civilizations. When a planet passes between us and its star, the star’s light seems to dim. NASA Ames, CC BY Tracking transits to find other planets Before we talk about how to hide a planet from distant voyeurs, consider the best way we’ve figured out to find one. Humanity’s most successful technique for detecting other planets is the transit method. A transit occurs when a planet appears to pass in front of its parent sun, blocking out some of its starlight for a few hours. So if we have our telescopes trained at one part of the universe and a star seems to fade out for part of a day, that tells us that a planet has temporarily come between us as it goes about its orbit. The Kepler Mission identified 4,696 planet candidates by July 2015. NASA Ames/W. Stenzel, CC BY Using this technique, NASA’s Kepler Mission has discovered several thousand planets. It seems likely that any advanced civilization would be aware of this simple method. Each time a planet transits its star, its existence is essentially being advertised to all points lying along the same plane as the planet and star. An advanced civilization might be okay having its planet’s location, size and even atmospheric chemistry advertised across the cosmos. Or it might wish to conceal its presence. If the latter, it might choose to build a cloak. A planetary invisibility cloak It turns out that hiding planets from the transit method would be surprisingly easy, so easy that we earthlings could do it right now, if we chose. Since transits appear as a brightness decrease of a distant star, our hypothetical cloak simply produces the opposite brightness increase. Lasers provide an efficient means of countering that dip in brightness. All a laser’s power is contained in a relatively narrow beam, as opposed to spreading out in all directions like starlight does. Due to the way light spreads as it travels – called diffraction – the laser beam would spread to encompass entire solar systems after journeying many light years across space, bathing that distant planetary system within the cloaking beam. No dip in brightness makes it look like there’s no planet there at all. A laser cloak capable of hiding the Earth from an alien version of NASA’s Kepler Mission would require 30 megawatts of power at peak intensity, approximately equivalent to 10 wind turbines worth of power output. Alex Teachey describes how a cloaking system would work. While Kepler sees light in only one color, advanced civilizations might use more sophisticated detectors capable of collecting light at all wavelengths. Here too, our current technology could cloak us using modern tunable lasers, for a cost of about 10 times more power overall. More advanced civilizations might be able to detect other fine details of the light’s properties, betraying the cloak. But here too there’s no reason why with a little bit of work we couldn’t engineer solutions, leading to a near perfect cloak which could be targeted at distant stars where we suspect someone might be home. Why choose to hide So yes, it sounds like science fiction, but even current technology could do a fine job of cloaking the Earth’s transit signature. Forget the Earth though; we never really thought of this as something humanity should or should not do. Instead, we posit that if our rudimentary human technology can build such an effective transit cloak at relatively little economic cost, then more advanced civilizations may be able to hide from us with respect to all detection techniques. The universe might not be all that it seems. Why might a civilization choose to wrap itself in invisibility? It could be a sort of insurance policy: find the nearby planets with potential for supporting life and turn on a targeted cloak – just in case a civilization ever emerges. Such a policy effectively buys them time to reveal their presence when they see fit. Given how cheap such a cloak would be, an insurance policy for your home planet is perhaps not as strange as it seems. It’s certainly not implausible a civilization might want to bide its time – surveilling the neighbors for a while before rolling out the intergalactic welcome mat. But there’s a flip side to this technology that could turn it from an invisibility cloak into more of a we-are-here spotlight. We think we know what it means when we see certain transit signals…. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, CC BY The reverse: flick on the beacon Perhaps not all civilizations are xenophobic – some might want to talk. If you wanted to reveal your presence to other civilizations as cheaply and unambiguously as possible, how might you do it? Imagine looking at some data of a distant planet – which has become a somewhat normal enterprise for astronomers – and noticing something weird. The signature of the planet has a strange shape – in fact, none of your models are able to explain it. It looks like someone has imprinted a series of spikes into the data, following the prime number series. Nothing in nature can do this – you have just detected another civilization’s beacon. Alternative use of the cloaking system’s laser could be to make a planet’s signal look highly artificial, instead of hidden. Now they don’t care about building the perfect cloak; they want to be found! Could such signals be lurking in our existing measurements? Perhaps so. No one has ever looked, and we hope our work sparks efforts on that front. It may be a long shot, since to even get to this point we need to try to imagine how aliens might think – but given the scientific prize on offer it’s also worth it. If we identify a strange transit, it may well contain information encoded via laser light pulses. Huge volumes of information could be hidden within the transit signatures of other planets. For us, this was an exercise in intellectual curiosity. We simply calculated how much energy it would take to either cloak or broadcast a planet’s existence. Whether we should seriously consider wrapping Earth in a protective cloak of invisibility – or conversely, getting serious about trumpeting our existence – via laser manipulations is something we should all decide together.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:How do you build a mirror for one of the world’s biggest telescopes?Intelligent life in the universe? Phone home, dammit!Eying exomoons in the search for E.T. David Kipping does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.