‘A huge heart’: GoFundMe launched for 23-year-old Independence dad fatally shot last week

A GoFundMe has been created seeking donations for the young daughter of a 23-year-old Independence man who died in a hospital three days after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds in his pickup truck.

Riley Youngblood, of Independence, died on Sunday. A webpage for Youngblood, which had generated nearly $17,000 by Wednesday night, refers to him as a hard-working father of a young daughter who was “heinously” shot by a stranger on his morning commute.

“Riley was an incredibly hard-working young man with a huge heart and a bright future, always putting family first and helping anyone in need,” the webpage says. “He touched many people’s lives and will be greatly missed.”

Youngblood’s killing is still under investigation by Independence police. He was found critically injured around 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 after a person called 911 to report a “man down” in a pickup truck near U.S. 40 Highway and Valley View Road.

Youngblood was taken to an area hospital after officers and emergency medical workers responded to the scene. Police announced Tuesday that he had died of his injuries.

Police have yet to identify a clear motive for the shooting. Officer Jack Taylor, an Independence police spokesman, said Wednesday that detectives continue to follow leads in the case.

On the morning of the shooting, a dark-gray Chevrolet pickup truck was captured on surveillance video that is being sought by police in connection with Youngblood’s death. Investigators believe a person in that pickup shot Youngblood.

The GoFundMe asks for financial help that might help Youngblood’s daughter in her future.

“We ask for the community to come together and help contribute to her future, to help provide her with every possible opportunity in life,” the webpage says, adding: “Your continued prayers and support are welcome and appreciated.”

Police are encouraging anyone with information about Youngblood’s killing to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.