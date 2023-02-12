‘It was a huge hit for us,’ Riverside family reeling from break-in at local business

A man broke into and stole from a small Riverside business early Sunday morning.

>> TRENDING: ‘She didn’t go missing by accident;’ More than 60 volunteers search for missing Dayton mother

Spin Camp Laundry’s owners were alerted after a man broke into their small business by kicking in the security door at around 4:40 a.m., owner Kaitlynn Nartker told News Center 7.

Riverside Police were dispatched shortly after at around 5:05 a.m., the city’s dispatch informed. Officers responded to the 600 block of Spinning Road for the break-in in progress.

The suspect stole approximately $600 worth of quarters that was stored separately from the laundry machines, Nartker said. Officers in search of the suspect estimated the weight of the quarters to be about 50 pounds, according to traffic on emergency scanners. Additionally, the suspect stole equipment.

The man initially left the business on foot carrying the stolen goods, which prompted responders to believe the suspect could not have traveled far in the 20 minutes it took officers to arrive at the scene and begin the search, emergency scanners reported. However, after a half an hour of searching, an officer believed that the suspect prepared a getaway vehicle near the business, seeing tire tracks on a nearby road.

Riverside Dispatch contacted Huber Heights Police for additional help during the search, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue, zip-up fleece sweater, blue jeans, blue mask, camouflage beanie, and black backpack, Nartker described. The blue mask was a “winter-type” that covered his face and neck.

No one was at the business during the time of the break-in, Nartker said.

There were no reported injuries; however, there was evident property damage, Nartker continued.

The owner is seeking help from law enforcement and the public to retrieve her stolen property.

“It was a huge hit for us,” Nartker said. “It’s just my husband and I who own this business and we support our five kids with it.”

Riverside Police Investigators led the investigation into the break-in.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.