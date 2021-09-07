Huge Hurdles for Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Rainey
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democratic lawmakers in the coming weeks will attempt to craft what could be the largest spending package in U.S. history.

The effort will pick up speed on Thursday when the House Ways and Means Committee begins to consider its part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that contains the bulk of President Biden’s economic agenda.

But Democrats face a slew of hurdles in achieving their goal, from a severely compressed timeline as they try to construct a massive spending plan in a matter of weeks to a fundamental lack of agreement on the size of the package and the ways to pay for it. Add in a possible government shutdown when funding runs out at the end of the month and the need to raise the debt ceiling, and you could have a perfect recipe for an epically difficult month.

“September is set to be an unmitigated mess,” says Compass Point’s Isaac Boltansky. “We are entering a period of frenetic and muddled legislating encompassing potentially trillions in spending, tax increases, the return of the debt ceiling and a bevy of substantive deadlines at the end of September touching on everything from federal funding to flood insurance.”

One eye on spending: The Senate has given the House the green light to write a bill that includes as much as $3.5 trillion in spending over 10 years, and Democratic leadership, as well as progressives on the left, are pushing to include the full amount, to be spent on what The New York Times’s Jonathan Weisman called “the most significant expansion of the nation’s safety net since the war on poverty in the 1960s, devising legislation that would touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity.”

But they face resistance from conservative members of their caucus, most notably Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a crucial vote in a Senate divided 50-50.

Late last week in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Manchin called for a “strategic pause” on the spending plan, citing inflation and the increase in the national debt as reasons to move slowly. “I, for one, won’t support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs,” Machin wrote.

On Monday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed Manchin’s call for a pause. “Well, obviously I don’t agree,” she said. “I'm pretty excited about where we are. Everybody's working very hard, the committees are doing their work. We’re on a good timetable, and I feel very exhilarated by it,” Pelosi added.

The White House increased the pressure on House Democrats to move forward Tuesday, providing guidance to lawmakers on how to talk about Biden’s plan. “We aim to tell a clear story about what the Build Back Better agenda will do to level the playing the field for working people, make corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share and lower costs that are critical for working families, like prescription drugs, home care, and child care; as well as the growing costs of climate change,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said in a memo obtained by The Hill.

Another eye on revenues: As Democrats seek to hold the line at $3.5 trillion, they’re also debating some of the proposed tax increases designed to help offset the cost of the spending plan. According to The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin, some of the more aggressive tax hikes that have been discussed appear to be falling by the wayside.

“Progressive Democrats, who had hoped unified party control of the government could spur transformative tax increases on multinational companies and wealthy individuals, look like they will have to settle for a more modest outcome,” Rubin wrote over the weekend.

While President Biden and progressive leaders such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have talked about reversing the Trump tax cuts of 2017 and instituting new levies such as a wealth tax, moderate and conservative Democrats are showing less interest in such ambitious plans. As a result, the package will call for increasing the corporate income tax rate to a more modest 25%, not the 28% some have called for, and the plan to tax capital gains more aggressively could get watered down.

The end result could be less revenue in the package overall, which could increase pressure to make cuts on the spending side – an outcome many observers have been expecting to see.

“Moderates and the leadership are trying to thread a needle with what is clearly a much smaller eye than some progressives would like,” Todd Metcalf, a former Democratic congressional aide now at accounting firm PwC, told Rubin. “Do they take that lesson and understand that a more moderate outcome is an acceptable one because it at least advances the ball?”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jalen Green predicted to win Rookie of the Year by one media outlet

    While Green isn't the odds-on favorite, the second overall pick was predicted to win the award this season.

  • Is the U.S. economy about to faceplant?

    America just got rid of pandemic benefits while the pandemic is still raging

  • Brazil on Edge as Bolsonaro Tells His Base to Take to the Streets

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro has urged Brazilians to come out in force on Tuesday to show their support for his government. It’s shaping up to be an all-or-nothing gauge of his chances of re-election that has Brazil bracing for potential clashes. Brazil’s banking and industry groups have issued calls for calm, as Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski wrote a newspaper article pointing out that any action against the constitutional order by armed groups, civilian or military, const

  • Bears release depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. Rams

    The Bears released their first depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Rams, which didn't feature too many surprises.

  • White House taps populist message as Biden pushes $3.5T plan

    The White House is preparing an urgent and populist message for selling President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda, even as House committee leaders begin churning out pieces of the forthcoming measure. In a memo being sent Tuesday to Capitol Hill and obtained by The Associated Press, the administration warns there is no time to waste in passing the package of corporate tax hikes and domestic initiatives by the end of the month. It also comes as Biden seeks to refocus on his core campaign promises after a brutal summer, punctuated by spiking COVID-19 cases and the deadly evacuations and withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • White House asks Congress for funding on Afghanistan and hurricanes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's aides on Tuesday asked Congress for billions in new funds to deal with hurricanes and other natural disasters as well as the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. The White House said in a blog post at least $24 billion in new money will be needed for disasters, including Hurricane Ida, and $6.4 billion will be needed for the Afghan evacuation and refugee resettlement. The request for Congress to pass a short-term funding bill known as a continuing resolution underscored the financial strain posed by two crises that have occupied Biden in recent days.

  • Biden considers lighter version of Trump's ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    The Biden administration is considering implementing a watered-down version of the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy after the Supreme Court denied attempts to end the policy.

  • White House asks Congress for billions in emergency funds for Afghan resettlement

    The White House is seeking $6.4 billion for Afghan resettlement one week after the U.S. ended ended its military effort in Afghanistan.

  • Is the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers’ 33-game winning streak in danger?

    The Brooklyn Nets have an all-time roster, but can they make history and go 34 games unbeaten this season?

  • Unemployed Americans lose benefits

    Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic.

  • U.S. Annual Home Prices Gain a Record 18% in July

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home prices increased 18% in July compared to a year earlier, according to a CoreLogic Inc. report released Tuesday.The jump is the largest 12-month gain in the index since the series began 45 years ago. On a month-over-month basis, home prices increased by 1.8% in July from June. “Home price appreciation continues to escalate as millennials entering their prime home buying years, renters looking to escape skyrocketing rents and deep pocketed investors drive demand,” said Fra

  • 12 weeks of paid family leave made it into Democrats' early plan for $3.5 trillion in social spending

    Republicans are lining up in opposition to Biden's plan, which is set to be funded with tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans.

  • Firefighters investigating multiple suspicious fires in Healdsburg

    Firefighters believe someone set at least 10 small fires in Healdsburg overnight. All the blazes have been put out and authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

  • CBS News exclusive: Homeland Security secretary on vetting Afghan refugees

    In an exclusive CBS News interview, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Norah O'Donnell that there are no credible or specific threats against the U.S. on the anniversary of 9/11, and also explained the vetting process for Afghan refugees.

  • Kaley Cuoco Takes Off for The Flight Attendant After Surprise Divorce From Karl Cook

    Just days after filing for divorce from Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco headed back to work for a new season of The Flight Attendant. See which hairstyle she is bringing back.

  • Not Just Electric: Oshkosh Says Postal Trucks Purpose Built For Carriers

    Oshkosh Defense has built electric vehicles for more than 20 years, but they've always been more or fewer one-offs for special purposes. That all changes with its multibillion-dollar order for new mail trucks that make up the largest fleet in the U.S. and maybe the world. "What we've seen happen in just the last few years is the economics have gotten to the point where we can apply this technology to a much broader number of use cases," Oshkosh Corp. CEO John Pfeifer said last week at the Advanc

  • Trump loses weight post-presidency, ditches spray tan for Florida sun

    Leaving the White House may be a weight off former President Donald Trump's shoulders in more ways than one, with observers noting that physical changes in the former president's appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency took while also signaling future ambitions.

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • Ted Cruz Tells People To 'Get A Job' And Twitter Works Him Over

    The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.