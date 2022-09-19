‘A huge impact’: Black KCPD officers see hope in new DOJ discrimination investigation

Current and former Black officers of the Kansas City Police Department said a federal investigation of alleged racial discrimination in employment practices was “a blessing” and could have a “huge” impact on the agency.

The officers learned Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation of the police department, to be conducted by the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

The news comes months after The Star published a series of stories examining allegations of racism and harassment within the police force. The newspaper found that the number of Black officers was lower than it had been decades ago, that Black cops were disproportionately disciplined by KCPD, and at least 18 officers had left because of racist treatment over a 15-year period.

Titus Golden, a Black officer who was featured in the series, fought against a policy that he believed showed clear racial discrimination.

The policy required officers to be shaved during the pandemic so their masks fit. Black cops who said they needed to keep a beard for medical purposes were disciplined, while white officers flouted the policy and wore beards, Golden said.

“It reminded me of the double standard that this department has between Black and white (officers),” he told The Star. “They were wearing their beards proudly, like there was nothing wrong. I instantly got very frustrated.”

Reached Monday about the Department of Justice investigation, Golden said “it’s a blessing to see this.”

“If only they would listen when officers are getting treated differently, it wouldn’t have to be like this,” Golden said. “If us Black officers are getting treated bad I can only imagine how the community (is) being treated.”

Former officer Kevin Sorrells said he repeatedly faced discrimination and harassment during his tenure with the police department. He said the Department of Justice investigation is long overdue.

“It will have a huge impact on the police department,” Sorrells said. “This puts a huge emphasis on the police department and some people need to be held accountable for it.”

Sorrells said he has been approached by some of his former colleagues who asked him if he would be interested in returning to the police department. Sorrells said that he isn’t interested.

“Chief (Rick) Smith is gone but his buddies are still there,” he said.

‘Transformational reform must be made’

Gerald Gray, who has represented several Black officers who have filed discrimination lawsuit and complaints against the police department, said he was pleased that the Department of Justice launched the investigation.

One of his clients, Sgt. Herb Robinson, recently filed a lawsuit against the police department, alleging that he was racially profiled when he was pulled over by two colleagues in March 2021.

“We are confident that a thorough investigation will reveal the allegations of unlawful discriminatory and retaliatory conduct made by many current and former employees of KCPD,” Gray told The Star. “We are also hopeful that something will be done to initiate meaningful change going forward.”

The culture of the police department needs immediate change, said Lisa Pelofsky, a former member of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. The police department has long struggled to recruit and retain Black, female and other minorities.

“Transformational reform must be made in police departments across the country, KCPD included,” said Pelofsky, who also previously served as police board president.

“The next Chief to be selected by the BOPC must ensure that the department treats all employees fairly and protects the rights of our citizens. The DOJ investigation will provide additional scrutiny and evaluation of these chronic issues that have plagued the industry. “

The police department is searching for a new police chief after the former head of the department, Rick Smith, was forced to resign following the conviction of a white detective in the fatal shooting of a Black man in 2019. The department is currently being led by Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin.

The Star’s investigation, published in March, found that 11.6% of officers are Black in a city that is 28% Black. In 1998, the department was 12.3% Black.

In 2009, the Department of Justice announced it was investigating why the number of Black officers in the KCPD was lower than expected.

But the agency never released any results and previously declined to comment on its findings.