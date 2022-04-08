'It's a huge issue': Here's why fertilizer pricing are soaring, impacting Mississippi farmers

Farming is contingent on timing. And in February, when Mississippi cattle farmers normally fertilize their ryegrass to grow a sustainable food supply for their cows, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

That month, fertilizer prices hit all-time highs. Anhydrous ammonia, one kind of commonly used nitrogen fertilizer, reached nearly $1,500 a ton. Other types of fertilizer had doubled in price from $400-500 last year to approximately $1,000, said Andy Berry, a cattle rancher and executive director of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association.

“I was shocked,” said Berry, who operates 1,000 acres of farmland in Jefferson Davis County. “It’s really put a bind on our producers. It’s a huge issue.”

Prices had been rising since 2020, according to USDA data. The uptick was initially spurred in large part by rising costs of natural gas, which is used to make some nitrogen fertilizers.

This year, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven prices higher as exports from Russia — a global leader in ammonia exports — have slowed. Supply chain snags and rising costs of fuel have exacerbated the issue.

Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson, himself a cattle farmer, said some ranchers told him they couldn’t afford to fertilize ryegrass fields.

Seeking a cheaper alternative, many in the state turned to chicken manure, also called chicken litter. But even in a state with a robust poultry industry, there was not enough supply to go around.

Both Berry and Gipson said they tried and failed to source chicken manure in February.

“Chicken litter has gotten scarce,” Berry said. “So many people are trying to source that. It’s going to be hard to get any more right now.”

The high prices of fertilizer are leading to tough decisions for Mississippi farmers.

Berry said farmers are having to either plant fewer crops or plant different crops that require less fertilizer.

Farmers are being encouraged to test their soil to see if they need to spend the money on fertilizer. On average, Berry said he has to use about 150-200 pounds of fertilizer per acre.

“We’ve seen a lot of corn acreage reduced and swapped to soybeans or other products, and we're concerned about hay supplies going into the fall and winter,” Berry said. “Every farmer, not just in our state but across the country, is struggling with this."

The spike in prices has gotten the attention of the USDA. In March, the department announced that $250 million would be invested to support production of fertilizer on American soil.

“Recent supply chain disruptions from the global pandemic to Putin’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have shown just how important it is to invest in this crucial link in the agricultural supply chain here at home,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in a statement.

In Mississippi, Commissioner Gipson had meetings this month to discuss the soaring costs. Gipson said his main concern was for Mississippi farmers and for residents who he said could see higher grocery costs as a result.

“I'm afraid all these inflationary factors are going to be reflected in the cost of food,” Gipson said. “Now in the days ahead, it's going to be more expensive to feed our families.”

Still, in a state that’s been forced to be resourceful in the wake of tornadoes and historic floods, Gipson was optimistic that Mississippi farmers will persevere.

“Mississippi farmers are never going to quit. We're going to adapt. We're going to get innovative, and we're gonna do what we have to do to keep agriculture going in this state,” Gipson said.

