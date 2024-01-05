Huge New Jersey fire rages at site of historic Singer Sewing Machine factory

A massive fire broke out Friday at the Elizabeth Industrial Park, site of the historic Singer Sewing Machine Factory.The four-alarm fire could burn for days as firefighters try to contain it. Photo courtesy of Gary J. Haszko, Elizabeth Fire Department

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A huge four-alarm fire Friday engulfed the Elizabeth, N.J., industrial complex that once housed the historic Singer Sewing Machine factory. Thick black smoke billowed over the complex as firefighters said it could burn for hours if not days.

The Singer factory opened more than 150 years ago and the fire is destroying that historic structure where sewing machines were once made.

A local media report said toys appear to be made in that building.

First responding firefighters were impeded by several non-working fire hydrants and there were at least three warehouse roof collapses as the fire raged in the Elizabeth Industrial Park. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were working to contain the fire and protect surrounding buildings as the intense inferno rages.

Fire boats also responded.

"I just spoke with the governor, and I asked the governor to send DEP here for air monitoring qualities. We are going to be notifying the residents in the neighborhood of the reports of the air monitoring from DEP and EPA will coordinate with the neighboring counties in Staten Island," said Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage.

He added there could be a significant drop in water pressure for residents in the neighborhood caused by the amount of water needed to contain the fire.

A statement on the mayor's Instagram account said, "our community is currently dealing with a severe fire emergency that demands our collective efforts to contain and mitigate the situation."