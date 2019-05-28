Huge leak shows us the first ever screenshots of iOS 13 on the iPhone

We’ve seen plenty of iOS 13 leaks in the lead up to Apple’s WWDC 2019 event that kicks of on June 3rd, and they’ve given us an idea of what to expect from Apple’s next major software update for the iPhone and iPad. On top of that, a variety of designers have tried to imagine what iOS 13 will look like in recent weeks, including features that are already rumored to be included in the release. However, we now have the first set of actual screenshots from iOS 13 to show you, revealing the brand new Dark Mode as well as other new features that Apple baked into iOS 13.

The images come from 9to5Mac, which also dug up info about some of the most important iOS 13 features earlier this year. Dark Mode can be enabled either from the Settings app or from Control Center, according to the blog’s new report. On the Home screen, the only thing that changes is the Dock, which gets a black background instead of the light one.

Dark Mode will stand out much more in apps, as Apple will use a true black background instead of white, which should look great on OLED iPhones. The feature should also help conserve battery life since OLED screens don’t light up pixels when the color on the screen is black.

As you can see in the image above, one other change concerns the screenshot interface. The screenshot UI is now overlaid on top of a blurred version of the screen rather than on top of a gray background. The tools on the bottom have also changed, and the iPad version gets a rounded tray on the bottom that can be dragged around the screen.

A different screenshot shows a redesigned Reminders app, which will get a sidebar with separate menus for “Today, “Scheduled,” Flagged,” and “All,” as well as a search box. The redesign will also come to the Mac, the report says. And finally, 9to5Mac also shared an image of the new Find My app that will contain both Find My Friends and Find My iPhone features.

iOS 13 will be unveiled on June 3rd, with the first developer beta to follow soon after Apple’s big WWDC 2019 keynote. The first public beta will be rolled out sometime later to anyone looking to test the operating system ahead of its September release.

