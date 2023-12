Shoppers swarmed supermarkets in Cairns, Queensland, to stock up on essential items as floodwaters began to ease on December 18.

This footage, filmed by Alina Anderson, shows lines of customers outside Coles in the Cairns suburb of Smithfield.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, flooding had eased in the area on Tuesday, with some minor warnings still in place for the Barron river. Credit: Alina Anderson via Storyful