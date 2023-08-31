Huge losses for Russian army in Ukraine – 600 soldiers and dozens of vehicles destroyed in one day

Over 600 Russian occupiers were eliminated in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, reported Ukraine’s General Staff on Aug. 31, adding that dozens of vehicles were also destroyed, including 13 tanks.

Russia has now lost over 263,000 soldiers since the commencement of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s losses as of Aug. 31 include:

Personnel: 263,020 (+610)

Tanks: 4,436 (+13)

Armored combat vehicles: 8,604 (+8)

Artillery Systems: 5,507 (+31)

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems: 734 (+1)

Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems: 500 (+0)

Aircraft: 315 (+0)

Helicopters: 316 (+0)

Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): 4,417 (+22)

Cruise Missiles: 1,445 (+26)

Ships / Boats: 18 (+0)

Automotive equipment and tanks: 7,976 (+23)

Specialized Equipment: 830 (+5)

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces make progress towards Verbove, consolidate their positions – map update

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. During the first year of the conflict, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to liberate almost the entire Kharkiv Oblast in Eastern Ukraine and the right bank of Kherson Oblast in the South, including the administrative center of Kherson.

Starting from early June 2023, the Ukrainian Armed Forces initiated a counteroffensive in the south and east of Ukraine, progressively liberating occupied territories and establishing positions along reclaimed frontlines.

