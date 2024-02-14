Huge Portsmouth apartment development proposed at Christmas Tree Shops site: What to know

PORTSMOUTH — The city's Planning Board is slated to get its first look Thursday at a massive redevelopment project, which includes a proposal for 360 market-rate apartments.

The initial plans call for the redevelopment of 100 Durgin Lane — which had been home to the now closed Christmas Tree Shops Portsmouth location — into rental housing near major shopping centers on Woodbury Avenue and Gosling Road, and also close to Route 4.

The owner and applicant, 100 Durgin Lane LLC, states the redevelopment project will feature “rental apartments comprising studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.”

A developer is proposing to redevelop the former of Christmas Tree Shops on Durgin Lane in Portsmouth and build 360 apartments.

The apartments would be in a mix of three-story and four-story buildings, according to initial plans filed with the city.

Attorney John Bosen, who is representing the developers, said the redevelopment project also includes “approximately 580 parking spaces and 10 percent community space.”

“Our plan also complies with the zoning ordinance,” Bosen added.

Bosen stated the project “comes with significant public benefits, including but not limited to two acres of community space, which may include a public dog park, recreation areas, community walking trails, pocket parks and open/green space.”

Developer touts possibilities with apartments near big retail stores

A proposal to bring 360 apartments to Durgin Lane in Portsmouth is set to be reviewed.

“The project may also include multi-modal connections that link the project site and neighboring parcels to the north (Trader Joe’s, Best Buy and Kohl's) and to the South (Whole Foods, Home Goods and Market Basket),” Bosen wrote in documents filed with the city, referencing some of the stores in nearby shopping centers in Portsmouth and Newington. “We are also looking into the potential to expand the intercity bus network.

“The project will also incorporate green streets with sustainable stormwater strategies in streetscape design and implementation.”

Bosen predicted the “potential economic impact of our project is also significant,” saying it could create more than 300 construction jobs and 20 or more permanent positions.

The development team estimates property tax revenue could increase by $1 million annually, according to project documents.

The mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments will also help meet the need for new apartments in the city, “and support the continued growth of the city’s largest employers,” the developers said.

192 Portsmouth employees paid $100K: Here's list of all salaries of city and school employees

The site proposed for the huge redevelopment project is 26.15 acres and is located in one of the city’s Gateway Zoning Districts.

The district allows for former commercial or retail establishments to be redeveloped into residential and mixed uses.

What are next steps for Durgin Lane apartments project?

A developer is proposing to redevelop the former of Christmas Tree Shops on Durgin Lane in Portsmouth and build 360 apartments.

The development team is scheduled to appear at Thursday’s Planning Board meeting for a preliminary conceptual consultation.

City Planning Manager Peter Stith stated that the preliminary conceptual consultation is held by state statute to give the board the opportunity to discuss “the basic concepts of the proposal and suggestions which might be of assistance in resolving problems with meeting requirements during final consideration.”

“Such consultation shall not bind either the applicant or the board and statements made by Planning Board members shall not be the basis for disqualifying said members or invalidating any action taken,” Stith explained. “The board and the applicant may discuss proposals in conceptual form only and in general terms, such as desirability of types of development and proposals under the master plan.”

A developer is proposing to redevelop retail site, home of former Christmas Tree Shops, etc, and turn it into 360 market rate apartments in Portsmouth.

“The preliminary conceptual consultation phase provides the Planning Board with an opportunity to review the outlines of a proposed project before it gets to detailed design,” he said.

The redevelopment site was most recently appraised at $9.6 million, according to the city assessor.

Thursday’s Planning Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in City Council Chambers in City Hall.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth apartments plan: Christmas Tree Shops site on Durgin Lane