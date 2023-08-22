A huge Publix just opened in South Florida. What to know about the new store and others

Another month, another Publix opening.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain opened three new Florida stores in August, including a huge grocery store in Coral Springs.

The nearly 55,000-square-foot North Broward location, about 10,000 square feet larger than other recent openings in Florida, opened Aug. 17 at 1285 N. University Dr.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to their new store at Ramblewood Square at Coral Springs and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager, in a statement to Winsight Grocery Business.

Like several other locations in South Florida, including The Crossings in West Kendall, Publix shut down an older store and renovated and expanded the footprint.

Here’s what to know about the other Publix supermarkets that opened in Florida in August:

Florida store openings in August

Winter Garden: Opened Aug. 17, Waterleigh Village, 10650 Avalon Rd.

Ocala: Opened Aug. 10, Churchill Square, 303 SE 17th St.

New Florida store openings in July

Royal Palm Beach: Opened July 6, Crossroads of Royal Palm Beach, 1180 Royal Beach Beach Blvd.

Newest store in South Broward

Pembroke Pines: On Jan. 23, Publix opened a new store at 16024 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines. The store’s neighbor is an older Publix across the street at Paraiso Parc at 15729 Pines Blvd. The older store isn’t going anywhere. “As a whole, we look for opportunities to best serve our customers and, in some cases, alleviate congestion in stores, in addition to allowing for the best traffic patterns in a particular area,” said Lindsey Willis, media relations manager for Publix.

Recent store reopening in Miami-Dade County

Kendall: Opened June 15, The Crossings Shopping Village, 13001 SW 112th St. The 46,800-square-foot store is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and features a pharmacy, floral department and adjacent liquor store. It was rebuilt on the site of an older store.

Other new South Florida location

Palm Beach County: The 48,300-square-foot store opened June 8, Westlake Plaza in The Acreage area of Westlake, 16841 Persimmon Blvd.

