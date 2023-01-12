Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

Phelan Chatterjee - BBC News
·2 min read
The iron mine of Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB in Kiruna, Sweden
No rare earths are currently mined in Europe, and nearly all of the EU's supply comes from China

Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden.

No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China.

The discovery is also being seen as "decisive" for the green transition, given the expected rise in demand for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Some 98% of rare earths used in the EU in 2021 were imported from China.

Over one million tonnes are reported to have now been found in Sweden's far north.

Although significant, that is a fraction of the world's 120-million-tonne reserves, according to a US estimate.

The term rare earth refers to a group of 17 elements that are used to make a range of products and infrastructure which are increasingly important to everyday life.

They can be found in mobiles, hard drives and trains. But they are also important for green technology including wind turbines and electric vehicles. Some are essential for military equipment like missile guidance systems.

Extraction is both difficult and potentially damaging to the environment.

Demand for them is expected to increase fivefold by 2030.

"Lithum and rare earths will soon be more important than oil and gas," the EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said last year.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Swedish Energy Minister Ebba Busch said the EU was "way too dependent on other countries for these materials" and insisted a change was needed.

"Electrification, the EU's self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine", she asserted.

The newly discovered raw materials may not reach the market before 10-15 years' time, the mining company's CEO Jan Mostrom said. Permitting processes take time due to environmental risk evaluations.

But Mr Mostrom called on authorities to speed up the process, "to ensure increased mining of this type of raw material in Europe".

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's largest rare earths deposit discovered in Sweden

    Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth elements, essential for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, has been discovered in Sweden's far north, boosting Europe's hopes of cutting its dependence on China.- From magnets to lenses - Rare earth minerals with names like neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium are crucial to the manufacture of magnets used in industries of the future, like wind turbines and electric cars.

  • China note! EU-member Sweden locates rare earth deposits

    The beginning of the end of Europe’s dependency on China for precious rare earth materials may lie buried deep under the rugged reaches of northern Sweden, well above the Arctic Circle. Sweden’s iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday it has identified “significant deposits” in Lapland of rare earth elements that are essential for the manufacture of smartphones, electric vehicles and wind turbines. The government-owned company that mines iron ore at Kiruna, almost 1,000 kilometers (nearly 600 miles) north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.

  • Rangers Injury Tracker: Chris Kreider will be out on Thursday due to upper-body injury

    The latest news and possible return dates for injured Rangers players.

  • Barrick Open to Mining Ventures with Saudi Arabia, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. is open to developing mining assets across the Middle East, Africa and southern Asia with Saudi Arabia, as the oil-rich country looks to improve its access to critical minerals.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsElon Musk Fan With

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after busy day of Fedspeak, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, even as Wall Street processed hawkish rate talk from Federal Reserve officials and remarks on inflation from Chair Jerome Powell at an event hosted by Sweden's central bank.

  • Colts to interview Ben Johnson for HC job Friday

    The Colts are expected to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for the HC vacancy Friday.

  • 2023 NFL draft film room: Alabama QB Bryce Young

    See for yourself what makes Alabama's Bryce Young one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class

  • 2023 NFL draft film room: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

    See for yourself what makes Florida's Anthony Richardson one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class

  • Texans complete interview with Ben Johnson

    Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had his first head coaching interview on Thursday. The Texans announced on Thursday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Johnson. The interview was virtual as teams cannot start holding in-person interviews with currently employed coaches until after the Wild Card round is over. Johnson was promoted to offensive [more]

  • Music and mockery - the latest missiles in the Taiwan Strait propaganda war

    Taiwan has branded the warplanes of the People's Liberation Army "disgusting vultures" and its ballistic missiles "irritating firecrackers" in the latest round of an influence war with Beijing. The dismissive descriptions came after the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command released a propaganda music video on Monday at the end of its large-scale combat exercises around the island the previous day. Entitled "My Hawk Warriors Circling Formosa Island," the video, posted on the command's WeChat social medi

  • Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe posts Tweet possibly signaling his return

    Could Justin Eboigbe return for the 2023 season?

  • California Drought Ebbs Just Slightly, Even After Weeks of Rain

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after weeks of incessant and flooding rain, the historic drought gripping California has barely begun to recede.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayJust over 95% of the state remains in

  • 2023 NFL draft: Updated QB rankings

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his rankings of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class

  • Special counsel to look into Biden's handling of classified files

    The announcement came after classified files were found at the president's home and at a former office.

  • Video shows Brian Walshe in Norwell restaurant after wife's disappearance

    Surveillance video from Press Juice in Norwell shows Brian Walshe after his wife's disappearance.

  • Heartbroken Dad of Tot Swept Away by Floods Recalls Their Last Moments Together

    San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's OfficeBrian Doan remembers waving to his son on Monday morning as the 5-year-old hopped into an SUV with his mom to head to his first day of kindergarten since their holiday break.Not long after that sweet goodbye, tragedy struck.As Doan was dropping his daughter off at her school, he got a call no parent ever wants to hear: “Kyle is gone,” his wife, clearly distressed, yelled into the phone. Kyle Doan, 5, had been swept away by fast-rising floodwaters in San Mig

  • Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs

    Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness, was 14 of 25 from the field, including 3 for 5 from outside the arc. “He was huge for us,” coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding that Morant had “a pop to him” from the rest.

  • India, U.S. establish new trade group to bolster supply chains

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India and the United States have established a new working group to build sustainable supply chains and boost bilateral trade, the governments said in a joint statement on Thursday. At a meeting co-chaired by India's trade minister, Piyush Goyal, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the countries also agreed to continue close monitoring of visa issues and increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023. The United States will also consider India's interest in the restoration of beneficiary status under the U.S. generalized system of preferences program, the statement added.

  • Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial

    Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California. Musk contends he will be treated unfairly by potential jurors in the San Francisco federal court where the 4-year-old case was filed.

  • 15-foot Burmese python spotted crossing road in Florida

    "No, Siri, we don't want to proceed to the route."