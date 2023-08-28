Huge sea creature puts on an ‘unreal’ show for fishermen in Australia. ‘Most amazing’

Daryn Smith and a friend were in a small fishing boat off the coast of Western Australia when they got an unusual visit.

A humpback drifted by the pair’s boat, Smith told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Then things got crazy.

“All of a sudden, it just breached so high, it was so big, it was like it was in slow motion,” Smith told the news outlet. “We’re in this … small boat. I’m like, alright, that’s it. The boat’s going down because … there was this huge wave just come off it.”

Smith shared a video of the encounter in an Aug. 24 Facebook post. The massive humpback whale can be seen jumping into the air, sending an enormous wave toward the fishermen and their boat.

The huge humpback made an enormous splash, a video shows.

In the background, Smith and his friend are heard screaming and laughing.

“That was a bit [too] close,” Smith captioned the video.

Smith told Australian Broadcasting that the wave didn’t flip the boat and only filled it with some water in the back.

“I was just like, that’s one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” he told the outlet.

The friends told The Project that their biggest concern was hooking the whale with their fishing line if it got beneath their boat. The huge creature was trailed by a calf, so the fishermen think it breached as a warning that it was passing by the boat.

The fishermen told the talk show that they didn’t feel endangered by the whale, just surprised.

Social media users were awed by Smith’s video.

“That’s awesome mate, bet that got the ticker goin,” one person commented on Smith’s Facebook video.

“Unreal mate!” a comment on another post about the encounter said.

“Bit of a free salt shower. That’s awesome,” another Facebook user commented.

