Huge sinkhole is growing, putting Texas residents on edge. ‘We have packed our bags’

A large sinkhole in a small Texas town is growing, putting residents and officials on edge, news outlets report.

The sinkhole first appeared in 2008, a small crater collapsing into a 900-foot wide and 260-foot deep pit in about two days, swallowing trees and structures in Daisetta, Texas. The rapidly growing hole caught nationwide attention, but just as quickly as it started, the sinkhole stopped.

For 15 years, the town of Daisetta — a community of less than 1,000 people, roughly 55 miles northeast of Houston — hasn’t had to worry about the problem.

Then on Sunday, April 2, the sinkhole starting expanding again, The Vindicator reported. The ground began cracking and earth disappearing, little by little.

Local officials are monitoring the sinkhole’s progress and reaching out to state authorities for assistance.

“It’s growing. It’s taking out several more acres,” Liberty County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Hergemueller told the newspaper.

Residents are worried their homes, and their lives, could be in danger, KTRK reported.

“I was having a lot of trouble going to sleep last night because I didn’t know if we were going to get swallowed up. My family told me it happened kind of fast before,” Jordana Priessler, who lives near the sinkhole, told the TV station.

She isn’t the only one losing sleep.

“My worst fear is for it to overtake us at night. So that’s the reason we haven’t really been able to sleep,” Linda Hoover, another nearby resident, told the outlet. “We have packed our bags just in case … so we can get out of here in a hurry if we need to.”

The town sits on top of a salt dome, the Bluebonnet News reported, and if the sinkhole continues to grow, it’s not clear when it will stop.

Aside from nearby homes and businesses, the pit is just 80 feet away from a major roadway, FM 770, which runs through the heart of Daisetta.

Local officials are reaching out to the United States Geological Survey for help, the Bluebonnet News reported.

“City officials are closely monitoring the situation and will work with state and local authorities to provide updates to the community as the situation progresses,” the city of Daisetta said in a news release.

