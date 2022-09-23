The huge Sur La Table Anniversary sale has up to 50% off All-Clad, Staub and Le Creuset cookware

Shop the Sur La Table Anniversary sale for savings up to 50% on hundreds of must-have kitchen items.

Prepping your kitchen for the oncoming holiday feasts? Sur La Table has you covered with a huge sale on all your cookware needs. Right now, you can save on top-rated items from kitchen brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and more during Sur La Table's Anniversary sale.

Shop the Sur La Table Anniversary sale

Now through Monday, September 26, you can save as much as 50% on pots, pans and specialty cookware when you shop this annual sale. The savings event includes huge discounts on small appliances, bakeware and more so you can get ready for holiday gatherings.

You can never go wrong with a Dutch oven from the beloved French cookware company, Le Creuset. The Le Creuset Signature round deep 5.25-quart Dutch oven is currently marked down from $379.95 to $249.96, saving you a whopping $129.99. While we haven't tested this Le Creuset Dutch oven model, we tested and loved a similar model so we're sure this one won't disappoint either.

Ranked on our list of best casserole dishes, the Staub rectangular baking dish costs $80 for one platter. Right now, you can score a Staub set of three rectangular baking dishes for just $99.96 at the Sur La Table Anniversary sale. We were impressed with the ability to use this baking dish to broil food, making meals extra crispy. This deal is a no-brainer for picking up three Staub baking dishes for just $20 more than a single dish would cost.

If you're looking for high-quality cookware, the Sur La Table Anniversary sale is a great opportunity to score discounts on cooking essentials. Shop these incredible kitchen deals today and find all the tools you need to upgrade your cooking.

The best deals at the Sur La Table Anniversary sale

You can save $220 on this stunning Staub pan thanks to this Sur La Table cookware sale.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Sur La Table Anniversary sale: Up to 50% on Staub, All-Clad cookware