Huge surf flowed onto Cayucos streets and sent people running. See the video
The heavy surf that pummeled San Luis Obispo County on Thursday morning sent waves crashing over the deck of the Cayucos seawall and flooding onto the street.
The Cayucos Pier closed on Thursday morning as heavy surf pounded the pilings and waves crashed up onto the deck, according to a Facebook post from resident Danna Dykstra-Coy.
Dykstra-Coy’s videos showed ocean water spilling onto Ocean Front Avenue and Cayucos Drive an hour before high tide.
The rush of seawater sent people running down the street to escape the flow.
“I’ve never seen a surge roll over the beach and through the pier bathrooms, continuing down Cayucos Drive,” Dykstra-Coy posted on Facebook. “I’m surprised people weren’t knocked down in the street by the roaring ocean.”