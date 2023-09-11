Huge Taco Bell sign crashes down and traps customer in crumpled car, Louisiana cops say

A trip to Taco Bell turned frightening for a woman when the restaurant’s sign crashed onto her car, trapping her inside, police in Louisiana said.

It happened Friday, Sept. 8, as severe storms moved through Acadia Parish, according to the Crowley Police Department.

Photos shared by police showed a piece of the mangled sign lying in the parking lot of the restaurant on North Parkerson Avenue.

Gusty winds sent the top half toppling onto the customer’s car in the drive-thru lane, according to photos and video taken by KLFY.

The woman’s daughter, Madyson Dailey, told KATC her mom was waiting to get food when the restaurant sign fell and crushed the back of her car.

“She looked up and saw the sign wobbling, and within seconds later (it) was in her back seat,” Dailey told the news station.

The post came down around 2 p.m. as the National Weather Service reported wind gusts topping 63 mph in the area, according to WBRZ.

The woman was freed from her crumpled car and taken to a hospital, KLFY reported, citing police. Her condition wasn’t known as of Sept. 11.

McClatchy News reached out to the Crowley Police Department and was awaiting a response.

Crowley is about 80 miles west of Baton Rouge.

Woman sleeping in lifeguard tower dies when it falls in middle of night, VA cops say

60-year-old killed when street sweeper backs up and runs over him, Georgia cops say

‘High octane’ fuel explosion seriously injures man in Ohio backyard, cops say