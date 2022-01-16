Huge Tonga volcanic eruption caused 'significant damage'
The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed smoke and ash in the air, with a thunderous roar heard 10,000 kilometres (6,000 miles) away in Alaska
The advisory stretches from California to Alaska—including British Columbia for our neighbors in Canada—and satellites are showing ash cloud and shockwaves.
A winter storm was forecast to bring heavy snow, winds, and ice to parts of the Carolinas on Sunday, January 16, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS issued a winter storm and ice storm warning due to the storm, with accumulations of up to 15 inches predicted in Newland, North Carolina.Footage shared by Samantha Weiss shows snow accumulation in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.The county was predicted to see as much as two inches of snow on Sunday, according to the NWS. Credit: Samantha Weiss via Storyful
A huge volcanic eruption near the South Pacific island of Tonga sent a series of tsunami waves across the ocean and onto West Coast beaches Saturday. (1-15-22)
As a wounded Milwaukee police detective remained hospitalized Friday, details emerged of the teenage suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.
While extremely rare, eating at a restaurant chain can lead to serious injury (and sometimes even death.) Such was the unfortunate case of one customer dining at a Cracker Barrel in 2014. Now, the chain has been ordered to pay the man millions in damages for the "permanent and serious injury" he suffered thanks to a bizarre water jug mixup.William Cronnon was eating at a local Cracker Barrel restaurant in Marion County, Tenn., in April of 2014, when he was served cleaning sanitizer in place of w
Volcano erupts in Pacific and triggers tsunami advisory
The pilot of a medical helicopter that crash-landed without loss of life next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia last week expressed gratitude to his crew and first responders as he was released from a hospital Sunday. The pilot, whose name has not been officially released, was wheeled out of the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center emergency room Sunday morning to applause from police and first responders and spoke to reporters before being taken home by ambulance with a police escort. The Eurocopter EC135 medical helicopter owned by Denver-based Air Methods, part of the LifeNet program based in Hagerstown, Maryland, was also transporting an infant girl and two other crew members when it came down at about 1 p.m. Tuesday next to Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Upper Darby.
Two people drowned off a beach in northern Peru, the local civil defense authority reported on Sunday (Sunday 16).After unusually high waves were recorded in several coastal areas following Saturday's eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga in the Pacific Ocean.The Peruvian police said on Twitter that the two victims were found dead by officers. They are the first recorded deaths of the wide-reaching tsunami.Meanwhile, Tonga remained largely uncontactable on Sunday with telephone and internet links severed.The official death toll in Tonga and surrounding islands remains unknown.Leaving relatives in faraway New Zealand praying for their families.Here was Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern:"I know many of you will have seen the footage and found it deeply concerning. Since then the New Zealand government has been urgently attempting to gather information about the situation on the ground in Tonga and the Pacific, as well as issuing local warnings relating to strong waves and surges on the New Zealand coastline."In Japan, hundreds of thousands of people were advised to evacuate on Sunday as waves of more than a meter hit coastal areas, public broadcaster NHK reported.The underwater volcano off Tonga erupted on Saturday, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuation orders and causing huge waves on several South Pacific islands.
President Xi Jinping has called for improved regulation and governance of China's digital economy to guard against its "unhealthy" development as Beijing aims to boost the sector's contribution to the country's growth. In an essay in the ruling Communist Party's publication Qiushi on Saturday, Xi called for focusing on key areas including integrated circuits, displays, communications equipment and intelligent hardware. China should "cultivate a number of enterprises with international competitiveness, and leading ecological firms with control over industrial chains, to create world-class digital industry clusters," he said.
Is Tom Brady ready to retire after the 2022 NFL playoffs? One ESPN writer predicts the Buccaneers quarterback will call it a career when his season comes to an end.
Aaron Pollack died Dec. 7, 2021
According to a new archaeological study, leaders of the Wari empire that ruled Peru added hallucinogenic seeds to beer to sustain political control.
Experienced surfers would consider the waves reaching the West Coast barely high enough to qualify as swells.
Up to 80,000 people could be affected after tsunami waves caused "significant damage" to Tonga.
via TwitterA tsunami slammed into the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Saturday after an underwater volcano eruption sent waves barreling as far away as Oregon.The incredible eruption was captured on satellite imagery and could be seen from space. “Perhaps the most violent, explosive volcanic eruption ever observed on satellite,” meteorologist and atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci tweeted. “Plumes to 100,000 feet, an outward explosion of gravity waves, an enormous mass of pyrocumulonimbus/
Severe weather ahead of a cold front caused damage and prompted tornado warnings in parts of Lee and Collier counties Sunday morning.
A tsunami advisory was issued for coastal California and nearby regions on Saturday, January 15, after an underwater volcano eruption occurred near Tonga hours prior.Footage filmed by Pacifica resident Savannah Peterson shows sea foam and waves crashing along the beachfront on Saturday morning.“I regularly shoot wave footage here but I have never seen anything like this tsunami,” Peterson told Storyful.The National Weather Service forecast tsunami waves of one to three feet, which may also coincide with high tide. Low-lying areas such as harbors and shallow waters were expected to see minor to moderate flooding, the agency said.Tsunami warnings were also issued for areas in the pacific, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Credit: Savannah Peterson via Storyful
The storm will start as snow, but gradually change to rain
Weather Channel personality known for being in the worst storms tweeted in-car video on the Great Smoky Mountains Expressway.